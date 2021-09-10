Kinesis Project Dance Theatre to Present SEARCH(LIGHT) as Part of Summer On The Hudson

Kinesis Project dance theatre will present a performance of Search(Light) as part of Riverside Park's Summer on the Hudson on September 19, 2021 at 6:30pm on the Locomotive Lawn, Hudson River Greenway & W 62nd St, New York, NY. For more information and to reserve a free ticket, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/170038723399.

Kinesis Project dance theatre-the large-scale, outdoor dance company known for creating beautifully expansive yet surprisingly intimate dances-returns to Riverside Park South with Search(Light), their newest evening-length work. Combining high-energy dancing, gorgeous light-refracting costumes, and live music, this mesmerizing performance traverses from bridges to hilltops to the shores of the Hudson River, prompting viewers to contemplate the potency of human connections across great distances.

Search(Light) will be danced by company members Claudia-Lynn Rightmire, Therese Ronco, David L. Parker, and Nicole Truzzi, and accompanied by live violin soloist Doori Na, creating a layered experience of the human and the ethereal for audiences. Melissa Riker, Choreographer and Artistic Director of Kinesis Project dance theatre, said "the dancers and I are thrilled to bring another performance of our unconfined dances to Riverside Park South. There are so many ways to experience the varied spaces of this park! With Search(Light), we are excited to reveal the scale of the landscape overlaid with the intimacy of individual connection."

The dancers' connections are enhanced by reflective costumes designed by Rebecca Kanach. These eye-catching elements replicate lines of light through the movement as the 45-minute dance progresses through the park. Please be prepared to be mobile. Verbal description will be available. x

Know Before You Go

For everyone's safety, we are asking all participants to observe the following guidelines:

Please wear a mask if you are unvaccinated, or if it makes you feel more comfortable

All individuals should maintain social distancing of six feet during programming, regardless of vaccination status

Please wear a mask if social distancing cannot be maintained

Wash your hands before attending a program

Stay home if you are sick

Additionally, we encourage participants to bring their own hand sanitizer to our programs.

Search(light) is presented by Summer on the Hudson and made possible with support from Riverside Park Conservancy, John C. Robinson, City Artist Corp and Kinesis Project dance theatre donors and Patreon Patrons.

Consistent with this unique dance company's process of using varying environments to explore a single dance work, Search(light) appeared in Seattle and Vashon Island, WA over summer 2021, and will also be appearing in NYC on Little Island on September 25, 2021, and in Brooklyn Navy Yard October 8 and 9, 2021.

Melissa Riker is Artistic Director and Choreographer of Kinesis Project dance theatre. She is a New York City dancer and choreographer who emerged as a strong performance and creative voice as the NYC dance and circus worlds combined during the 90s. Riker's dances and aesthetic layer her training as a classical dancer, martial artist, theatre choreographer and aerial performer. She creates dances on site - and in context. Riker invents large-scale out-door performances and spontaneous moments of dance for individuals and corporate clients.