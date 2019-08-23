Keiko Fujii Dance Co. To Welcome Special Guest Taiko Drummer Kenny Endo, September 19-21

The KEIKO FUJII DANCE COMPANY of Osaka, Japan, returns to New York with the US premiere of Ms. Fujii's "Tamashii No Tibiki II" (Soul Vibrations), an ensemble work that looks into peoples' minds to explore the vibrations in the silent inner sanctuary of the body.

The concert will feature Keiko Fujii joined by an ensemble of New York dancers, performing to exciting music by renowned Taiko Drummer KENNY ENDO, performing live. There will also be some taped music by Hiroshi Kubo, Tsugaru Shamisen player and composer.

The KEIKO FUJII DANCE COMPANY was formed in Osaka in 1983, and has presented a large repertory of productions by director Fujii. The Company made its U.S. debut over thirty years ago and has returned for performances at Lincoln Center, City Center, and the Kaye Playhouse. Other U.S. appearances have taken place in Chicago, Atlanta, Los Angeles and Hawaii, where Ms. Fujii is a frequent guest teacher at the University in Honolulu.

For 40 years, KENNY ENDO has been at the vanguard of the taiko world. Born in Los Angeles, Endo was the first non-Japanese national to be honored with a "natori," a professional stage name. In addition to CDs and live appearances, his music is featured on the soundtracks for several movies, including Francis Ford Coppola's "Apocalypse Now" and James Cameron's "Avatar."

Endo has had a day named for him by the Mayor of Honolulu and was honored by the National Endowment for the Arts for American Masterpieces. The consummate artist is one of the most versatile musicians in the genre, blending taiko and rhythms from around the world with original melodies.





