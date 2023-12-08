Joffrey Ballet Launches Inclusive New Joffrey Fellowship Program

The Joffrey Ballet is launching The Joffrey Ballet Fellowship, designed to continue the Joffrey's longstanding commitment to Diversity, Equity, Access, and Inclusion, and expand opportunities for candidates pursuing a career in arts management. Beginning in January 2024, the robust program will start identifying a diverse group of candidates from throughout the City of Chicago and beyond to be considered for the inaugural Joffrey Fellowship, with the 2023 Joffrey Fellow expected to be announced in the spring of 2024. During the 9 to 12-month Fellowship, the Joffrey Fellow will gain hands-on experience with various departments across the Joffrey Ballet to learn what it takes to operate a world-renowned ballet company, enabling Fellows to learn and grow in their careers.

Following the Joffrey's several-year partnership with Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management, 2022/2023 Board Fellow Nick Molcsan developed the Joffrey Fellowship during his 12-month term as a member of the Joffrey Board as a Kellogg board fellow.

For the inaugural year, a selected Joffrey Fellow will work full-time on various objectives, alongside leadership in the organization's Advancement Department, focusing on fundraising and marketing strategies. Through the Fellowship, the Joffrey Ballet continues its efforts to develop the next generation of arts leaders, who, upon completing the program and learning an abundance of transferable administration skills, will enter the field demonstrating exceptional talent.

Alongside being a fully paid, benefits-eligible position, the advantages of the Fellowship include gaining firsthand experience in arts management, feedback from industry experts, and access to performances, rehearsals, workshops, networking opportunities, and professional development resources.

"The Advancement team eagerly anticipates the addition of a Joffrey Fellow and the unique perspectives and valuable contributions they will bring to the organization," says Brian Smith, Chief Advancement Officer of The Joffrey Ballet. "The Joffrey has always been a leading force in opening doors for new generations wanting to make an impact in the field, and through the development of The Joffrey Ballet Fellowship, the organization will continue to thrive and inspire."

"Since its inception, leaders of the Joffrey stand as steadfast visionaries with a deep-rooted passion for the arts, dedicated to nurturing the next generation of art leaders that reflect the diversity of our city," added Sarah Venuti Yates, Director of Human Resources. "The launch of this new Fellowship is part of the Joffrey's ongoing effort to assist highly-qualified individuals in achieving the next level of their careers and provide a platform for learning valuable life experiences alongside newfound mentorship. Through cross-departmental collaboration, individuals can advance their expertise and be introduced to new avenues of artistic administration, all while being fully compensated with benefits."

How to Apply

Information on how to apply for The Joffrey Ballet Fellowship can be found on the Careers page on the Joffrey's website.

