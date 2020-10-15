Jerry Mitchell, Sergio Trujillo, Nicholas Palmquist, JoAnn M. Hunter and More Unite With FLIP IT to Help Flip the Senate

100% of class proceeds go directly to Democratic Senate candidates.

FLIP IT springs from the profound notion that art and connection can be employed to make change. We must engage people of all ages in the noble work of activism, and they believe that - with your help - we can flip the Senate and move our country toward a more equitable future.

By taking class with their masterful choreographers and donating toward the cause, you too can help FLIP IT. 100% of class proceeds go directly to Democratic Senate candidates.

JUST SOME OF THE MANY CHOREOGRAPHERS WORKING WITH FLIP IT

Ryan Heffington: VMA award winning choreographer (his choreography on Sia's music video Chandelier has been viewed nearly two billion times), two time Grammy award nominee, and owner of acclaimed dance studio The Sweat Spot. Also known for his choreography on the Netflix series The OA. Awarded Performing Arts Innovator Of The Year 2017 by the Wall Street Journal.

Jerry Mitchell: Two time Tony award winner for choreography. Directed and choreographed Legally Blonde: The Musical (Olivier Award, Best Musical), Kinky Boots, Pretty Woman: The Musical, and the new musical Half Time. Choreographer: Hairspray, The Full Monty, La Cage Aux Folles, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Never Gonna Dance, among others. Conceiver and creator of Broadway Bares performed annually for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Sergio Trujillo: First ever Latinx Tony Award winner for choreography for Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations, Olivier Award winner for Memphis and nominee of several Drama Desk awards. Also had four Broadway productions running simultaneously in 2011 (Next to Normal, The Addams Family, Memphis and Jersey Boys.)

Tyce Diorio: Emmy award winning choreographer and guest judge on So You Think You Can Dance (thirteen seasons). Choreographed for and/or performed with Janet Jackson, Paula Abdul, Jennifer Lopez, Ricky Martin, Toni Braxton, The Weeknd and Taylor Swift (RED and 1989 world tours, including music video Shake It Off.) Featured lead in Fosse on Broadway.

Bobbi Jene Smith: Former Batsheva Dance Company company member. The documentary Bobbi Jene, which follows Smith's trajectory of leaving a dance company to create her own work, swept swept the Tribeca Film Festival. Her three most recent works are A Study On Effort, Harrowing, and Arrowed. Certified Gaga teacher. Starred in and choreographed feature films Mari and Aviva.

Nicholas Palmquist: New York based dancer and choreographer. He has worked commercially on Netflix, The Tony Awards, Saturday Night Live and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, plus multiple feature films. Nicholas performed at the Joyce Theater and Guggenheim Works, Process series with American Dance Machine, and Broadway Dance Lab as well as the Radio City Rockettes.

JoAnn M. Hunter: Has twenty Broadway shows to her credit as a Choreographer, Assoc. Choreographer or Performer. Broadway choreography credits: School of Rock, Disaster!, On A Clear Day You Can See Forever, and Broadway Bound. London Palladium choreographer: Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. World premieres of The Nutty Professor, Beatsville, Harmony.

Desmond Richardson: Co-founder and co-artistic director of Complexions Contemporary Ballet. Recipient of Tony Award nomination, Dance Magazine Award, Capezio Award, LA Ovation award, New York Performance Award (Bessie), Young Arts Alumni Award, and is a Presidential Scholar of the Arts. Renowned principal dancer, Broadway performer and guest performer and choreographer in Film and TV.

Jermaine Maurice Spivey: Former company member of Ballet Gulbenkian, Cullberg Ballet, and Crystal Pite's company Kidd Pivot. Freelance/guest artist for Hofesh Shechter Company, Robyn Live 2016, The LID, Arias Company, The Forsythe Company, and cast member of The Shape She Makes (choreographed by Susan Misner) at the A.R.T. Recipient of the National Foundation for Advancement in the Arts 1st Level Scholarship and the Princess Grace Award.

Brian Friedman: Creative director/choreographer for popular concerts, tours, music videos, television shows - working with artists such as Britney Spears, Mya, Prince, *NSYNC, Justin Bieber, Beyoncé, Mariah Carey, Usher, The Wanted, Rihanna, Pink, and more. Recipient of The Industry Voice Award for Best Choreography in a music video and nominations for four MTV Video Music Awards, two Music Video Production Awards, and five American Choreography Awards.

Please consider a donation: https://swingleft.org/fundraise/dancetoflipit

