Imagine Ballet Theatre Presents World Premiere Ballet: CINDERELLA

Imagine Ballet Theatre has announced the world premiere of its breathtaking ballet production, Cinderella, set to captivate audiences on April 26th and 27th, 2024. This timeless fairy tale comes to life on stage in an enchanting display of grace, talent, and creativity.

Prepare to be transported into the magical world of Cinderella as Imagine Ballet Theatre brings this beloved story to the stage. With mesmerizing choreography by Raymond Van Mason, stunning costumes, live orchestra, and a talented cast of dancers, audiences of all ages are sure to be spellbound by this extraordinary production.

"I am proud to present this Three Act Ballet. It's the biggest performance we have ever created." said Raymond Van Mason, Artistic Director of Imagine Ballet Theatre. "It has been a joy to discover how to tell a story that has been told a million times, in my own movements, with my own vision coming to life before me.”

Cinderella promises to be a feast for the senses, blending classical ballet with innovative storytelling to create a truly unforgettable experience. Imagine Ballet Theatre will be performing to the enchanting score by Sergei Prokofiev, accompanied by the Ogden Chamber Orchestra, adding an extra layer of depth and emotion to this timeless tale.

The performances will take place at the Peery's Egyptian Theatre located at 2415 Washington Blvd, Ogden, Utah, on April 26th at 7:00 and April 27th at 2:00 and 7:00. Tickets are available for purchase online at ogdenpet.com or by contacting the box office at 801-689-8700.

Don't miss your chance to witness the magic of Cinderella as Imagine Ballet Theatre presents this world premiere ballet event. Join us for an evening of wonder, beauty, and dreams come true.

For more information, please visit imagineballet.org or follow Imagine Ballet Theatre on social media.

Raymond Van Mason is an independent choreographer and master teacher, as well as the Founder and Artistic Director of Imagine Ballet Theatre and the Rocky Mountain Choreography Festival. He recently took over the American Ballet Competition as well. He was a Principal Artist with Ballet West (Salt Lake City, Utah) where he danced many leading roles such as Swan Lake, Giselle, The Nutcracker, Sleeping Beauty. He has dance main roles in many others such as Smuin's Romeo and Juliet, Stevenson's Cinderella, Caniparoli's Ophelia, White Mourning and Ladies of the Camellias, Prokovsky's Anna Karenina, Hynd's Rosalinda. He also danced many contemporary favorites such as Canfield's Equinox, Taylor's Company B, Mark's Lark Ascending, Butler's Carmina Burana, as well as many, many other ballets.

His choreographic credits include four world premiere ballets for Ballet West – Seasons, Lady Guinevere, Transparencies and Desert as a Rose, commissioned for the Utah state centennial celebration. In 1998, Mason was invited to choreograph for Ballet Pacifica's Choreographic Project and in 1999, he was asked to join Ballet Pacifica as Ballet Master, Teacher, Choreographer and Dancer. While with ballet Pacifica he choreographed two works - Reverie and Moonlight, which was filmed by Lloyd Rigler Foundation for Broadcast on the Classic Arts Showcase for PBS and some cable networks.

Mason has choreographed three full length ballets which include: Secret Garden to an original score by Kurt Bestor. Nutcracker and Alice: Adventures in Wonderland. Cinderella makes another full-length ballet in April.

About Imagine Ballet Theatre:

Imagine Ballet Theatre is a renowned dance company dedicated to bringing the art of ballet to audiences around the world. With a commitment to artistic excellence and innovation, Imagine Ballet Theatre continues to push the boundaries of classical dance while preserving its rich traditions.