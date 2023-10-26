Iconic Irish Band, THE SAW DOCTORS, To Play SummerStage NYC July 17

Following their sell out show at Hammerstein Ballroom last July, acclaimed Irish band, The Saw Doctors, will play SummerStage in Central Park, New York on Wednesday July 17, 2024.

Tickets for the New York gig at Central Park will go on sale on Friday 27th October at 10am from Ticketmaster.

The Saw Doctors will also play US concerts next summer in Boston, MA at MGM Music Hall on 12 July and in Chicago at the Aragon Ballroom on 20 July.

Discovered by Mike Scott of The Waterboys in the late 1980s, The Saw Doctors are powered by song writers Davy Carton and Leo Moran with a lineup that includes former Waterboy Anthony Thistlethwaite on saxophone, Rickie O'Neill, drums, Will Merrigan, bass guitar and Kieran Duddy, keyboards.

"The Saw Doctors have always loved coming to New York, from the first time at Tramps in 1991 to the recent sold-out gig at Hammerstein Ballroom, but getting to play Central Park on a hot July night at SummerStage will be the cherry on the cake” says guitarist Leo Moran

The Saw Doctors debut album ‘If This Is Rock and Roll, I Want My Old Job Back' went straight to No.1 on its release in 1991, going on to sell a half a million copies worldwide. The second single ‘I Useta Lover' spent nine weeks at No.1 in the Irish Charts, going on to become the biggest selling Irish single ever.



The Saw Doctors built on this momentum, racking up well-received appearances at numerous prestigious festivals, earning a reputation for being a powerful and exciting live band.



“If The Saw Doctors could bottle the sort of bonhomie that can make an entire concert hall feel better, they would have the medicine show to end them all.”

The Times (London)

Get your tickets at Click Here