Iconic Irish Band, THE SAW DOCTORS, To Play SummerStage NYC July 17

Tickets for the New York gig at Central Park will go on sale on Friday 27th October at 10am from Ticketmaster.

By: Oct. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Review: JEKYLL & HYDE at KC Ballet Photo 1 Review: JEKYLL & HYDE at KC Ballet
Video: Watch Every DANCING WITH THE STARS Disney Night Performance Photo 2 Video: Watch Every DANCING WITH THE STARS Disney Night Performance
Review: ANEMOI/THE CELLIST, Royal Opera House Photo 3 Review: ANEMOI/THE CELLIST, Royal Opera House
Review: BLACK SABBATH - THE BALLET, Sadler's Wells Photo 4 Review: BLACK SABBATH - THE BALLET, Sadler's Wells

Iconic Irish Band, THE SAW DOCTORS, To Play SummerStage NYC July 17

Iconic Irish Band, THE SAW DOCTORS, To Play SummerStage NYC July 17

Following their sell out show at Hammerstein Ballroom last July, acclaimed Irish band, The Saw Doctors, will play SummerStage in Central Park, New York on Wednesday July 17, 2024.

Tickets for the New York gig at Central Park will go on sale on Friday 27th October at 10am from Ticketmaster. 

The Saw Doctors will also play US concerts next summer in Boston, MA at MGM Music Hall on 12 July and in Chicago at the Aragon Ballroom on 20 July.  

Discovered by Mike Scott of The Waterboys in the late 1980s, The Saw Doctors are powered by song writers Davy Carton and Leo Moran with a lineup that includes former Waterboy Anthony Thistlethwaite on saxophone, Rickie O'Neill, drums, Will Merrigan, bass guitar and Kieran Duddy, keyboards.

"The Saw Doctors have always loved coming to New York, from the first time at Tramps in 1991 to the recent sold-out gig at Hammerstein Ballroom, but getting to play Central Park on a hot July night at SummerStage will be the cherry on the cake” says guitarist Leo Moran

The Saw Doctors debut album ‘If This Is Rock and Roll, I Want My Old Job Back' went straight to No.1 on its release in 1991, going on to sell a half a million copies worldwide. The second single ‘I Useta Lover' spent nine weeks at No.1 in the Irish Charts, going on to become the biggest selling Irish single ever. 

 
The Saw Doctors built on this momentum, racking up well-received appearances at numerous prestigious festivals, earning a reputation for being a powerful and exciting live band.


“If The Saw Doctors could bottle the sort of bonhomie that can make an entire concert hall feel better, they would have the medicine show to end them all.” 
The Times (London)

Get your tickets at Click Here




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Dance

1
Anne Plamondon Returns To Danse Danse With The World Premiere of MYOKINE Photo
Anne Plamondon Returns To Danse Danse With The World Premiere of MYOKINE

Anne Plamondon and the Body as a Source of Resilience and Hope - Read about Anne Plamondon's exploration of the body as a source of resilience and hope in her latest project.

2
Review: HOPEBOYKINDANCE Presents STATES OF HOPE At The Joyce Theater Photo
Review: HOPEBOYKINDANCE Presents STATES OF HOPE At The Joyce Theater

Through States Of Hope, a fully scripted, evening-length, new dance theater work, Hope Boykin shares experiences and insights in a multifaceted excavation of self-discovery, reshaping, and renewal—a dance memoir of sorts.

3
American Ballet Theatre Partners With Neiman Marcus For 2023 Fantasy Gift Photo
American Ballet Theatre Partners With Neiman Marcus For 2023 Fantasy Gift

For the first time, American Ballet Theatre will be featured in Neiman Marcus’s Christmas Book as one of the famed Fantasy Gifts for the 2023 holiday season. ABT’s gift invites you to become a “Star Performer of the Ballet,” stepping into the role of a world-famous ballet dancer during the 2024 Summer season at the Metropolitan Opera House. 

4
Paul Taylor Dance Company Partners with Police Athletic League to Explore Dance Appreciati Photo
Paul Taylor Dance Company Partners with Police Athletic League to Explore Dance Appreciation Among NYC Teens

This fall, in preparation for its New York Season at Lincoln Center, the Paul Taylor Dance Company is partnering with the Police Athletic League (PAL) for its Polaris Project Outreach Initiative to offer five creative workshops, culminating in an open house community performance, held at PAL’s Harlem Center on November 4th. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch the Trailer for the Royal Opera House Live's THE NUTCRACKER Video
Watch the Trailer for the Royal Opera House Live's THE NUTCRACKER
Watch ABT's Pop Up Book Club for THE BOY FROM KYIV by Marina Harss, about Choreographer Alexei Ratmansky Video
Watch ABT's Pop Up Book Club for THE BOY FROM KYIV by Marina Harss, about Choreographer Alexei Ratmansky
The Royal Ballet's Sarah Lamb Dances SCÈNES DE BALLET Video
The Royal Ballet's Sarah Lamb Dances SCÈNES DE BALLET
View all Videos

Dance SHOWS