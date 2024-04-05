Hayley Erbert to Return to Derek Hough's SYMPHONY OF DANCE Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Aol has reported that Hayley Erbert, dancer and wife of Derek Hough, is set to return to Derek Hough's Symphony of Dance Tour following a brain injury and surgeries.

Read the full story HERE.

Hayley shared, "I am so excited to announce that I have been cleared to rejoin the Symphony of Dance Tour and I will be dancing when the tour begins on April 14,"

Hough stated, "We cannot wait to dance together again on stage and be back with all our fans and thank them, thank you all for the amazing support that you have shown during this time."

See Erbert's Instagram post below!

About Symphony of Dance

EMMY award winning dancer Derek Hough’s first national tour in four years features all-new high-energy choreography, stunning stage production, astounding versatility and, as always, Derek’s magnetic stage presence. Fans will journey through a true fusion of dance and music, as Derek explores styles ranging from ballroom and tap to salsa and hip-hop and everything in between. Featuring Hayley Erbert (So You Think You Can Dance).