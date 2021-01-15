Get Creative, Win Cash, And Join Afro'Dance New York's Virtual Global Dance Contest

Join talented dancers from all around the world by tuning into Afro'Dance New York's first-ever Martin Luther King Jr. Day virtual dance competition. With the COVID-19 pandemic making it harder than ever to get out and make memories, the dedicated team at Afro'Dance New York wanted to bring joy, fun, and a world-class dance experience directly to you by hosting this contest. The theme of the contest is "shape your future," and dancers can compete to win cash prizes and gain international recognition. Following the dance contest, there will be an interactive dance party featuring DJ Taela Naomi. What better to make the most of quarantine than by joining a virtual dance party from the comfort of your living room?

This unique event will take place on January 18, 2021, starting at 6:30 pm EST. Those who are interested in attending can donate what they can to purchase their tickets. This will allow the greatest number of people possible to participate and will ensure that no one who wants to join in is left out. Over the course of the MLK Day virtual dance competition, five dancers from around the globe will compete for first, second, and third place. Special guest speakers Manny Chacon and Funmilayo Chesney will inspire participants by sharing their experiences. The winners will be selected by three talented judges, Joss, the Founder of Area Collectif, Esther Grant Walker, the Founder of Dance Your Roots, and Annelise Baker, a dancer, actress, and singer known for her performance in Broadway's "Jagged Little Pill." This is sure to be an amazing event, so don't miss it.

Dancers of all ages and all styles are welcome. Please note, the deadline to send your best dance video to Afro'Dance New York and apply for the contest is January 15, 2021, at 12:00 pm EST. Whether you are young or old and whether you want to dance or want to watch, take a chance and come to the Afro'Dance New York Martin Luther King Jr. Day virtual dance contest. You might just shape your future.

To find more information about this exciting event and find the contest rules, including how to apply, please click HERE.