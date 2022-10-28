Genevieve Penn Nabity Wins Rolex Dancers First Award

Genevieve Penn Nabity is the recipient of the 2022 Rolex Dancers First Award. The award was presented by Maxim Lamarre, President and CEO, Rolex Canada Ltd., at a dinner and presentation in Toronto last night.

The Rolex Dancers First Award recognizes outstanding performances in the previous season and is juried by a committee of members of the National Ballet's Artistic Staff. Penn Nabity was recognized for her exceptional dramatic power, impeccable technique, musicality and the artistic authenticity of her thrilling debut performance as Odette/Odile in Karen Kain's Swan Lake. After her final performance, she was promoted from Second Soloist to Principal Dancer on stage by Muir. At the ceremony, Penn Nabity was presented with a specially engraved Rolex watch.

Penn Nabity will next appear onstage in the National Ballet's Fall Season which opens with a mixed programme of the Canadian premiere of Alonzo King's The Collective Agreement, Vanesa G. R. Montoya's Crepuscular and Concerto by Kenneth MacMillan, November 9 - 13, 2022, followed by the world premiere of Wayne McGregor's MADDADDAM, November 23 - 30, 2022.