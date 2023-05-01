First Friday Film Festival Livestream A SALUTE TO THE COPASETICS This Week

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

A Salute to the Copasetics will be shown In honor of National Tap Dance Day.

May. 01, 2023  

The American Tap Dance Foundation's First Friday Film Festival will return on Friday, May 5 from 7-9pm ET, with A Salute to the Copasetics - LIVESTREAMED. Registration and link can be found at Shows & Events. Fee: $5.00.

A Salute to the Copasetics will be shown In honor of National Tap Dance Day which takes place annually on May 25, the birthday of tap legend Bill Bojangles Robinson. National Tap Dance Day was signed into law by President George W. Bush in November 1989. Produced by Tony Waag, A Salute to the Copasetics was produced and presented at Tap City, the annual New York City Tap Festival, in 2011.

The monthly ATDF First Friday Film Festival revisits tap dance productions from the past with rare footage, new work and other online content, direct from the ATDF archives. The livestreams will be available for 10 days post-premiere date. The First Friday Film Festival is produced by ATDF Artistic Director Tony Waag.

"Due to an overwhelming response to our online offerings we've decided to make the First Friday Film Festival a permanent livestream. We have so much online content to share! In fact, in the ATDF archives were recently donated to The Jerome Robbins Division of the NY Public Library for the Performing Arts, plus content of Brenda's and my personal collection. With the Foundation's streaming Film Festival, the public now has easy access to some of this extraordinary content every month," said Mr. Waag.

· Sat, May 20, noon to 2pm ET - 17th Annual Dance Parade - The American Tap Dance Foundation will have a float. ATDF students, teachers, parents, families, and artists will participate in both the Dance Parade and the DanceFest 2023. The Parade begins in Manhattan at 21st & Broadway and ends at Tompkins Square Park. The DanceFest is 2-7pm, with free performances and dance instruction.

· Sun., May 21, 2-4pm ET - Happy Birthday Duke Ellington! - This annual event, which takes place at the Duke Ellington Statue at Fifth Avenue and 110th Street in Manhattan, is co-produced by the Duke Ellington Center for the Arts and the American Tap Dance Foundation to commemorate Duke Ellington's birthday, and in celebration of National Tap Dance Day (May 25th). FREE & open to the public, the event is co-hosted by Mercedes Ellington & ATDF Artistic Director Tony Waag. Performances by the Duke Ellington Center Big Band and a host of musicians, dancers, and vocalists.

· Mon., July 3 - Sat., July 8, 2023 - TAP CITY, THE NYC TAP FESTIVAL - In-Person Master Classes, Choreography Residencies, Copasetic Boat Ride, Tap Future/Tap Awards Concert, Rhythm in Motion Concert and Tap Treasures Tour. For a lineup preview visit: Tap City 2023.



Review: PNBS “A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM” at McCaw Hall Photo
Review: PNB'S “A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM” at McCaw Hall
What did our critic think of PNB’S “A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM” at McCaw Hall?
Review: PERIDANCE PRESENTS THE LEGACY FESTIVAL 40TH ANNIVERSARY at NYU Skirball Center Photo
Review: PERIDANCE PRESENTS THE LEGACY FESTIVAL 40TH ANNIVERSARY at NYU Skirball Center
'40 years ago, Peridance was born,' says Igal Perry, Founder and Artistic Director of Peridance Center and Peridance Contemporary Dance Company. '...I had two students, one investor, my family, and a dream.' Perry, speaking onstage at NYU Skirball Theater, celebrated the Legacy Festival commemorating 40 years of dance making, educating, collaborating, and innovating. The Legacy Festival concludes a week-long run of six different programs compiling works by internationally acclaimed choreographers. 'It's only fitting to have such a sensational lineup of events to celebrate this momentous anniversary,' says Perry. 'We couldn't be more excited to welcome audiences old and new to celebrate with us.'
Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre Presents GREEN AFTERNOON X Photo
Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre Presents GREEN AFTERNOON X
Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre will present Green Afternoon X – a site specific modern dance performance experience - on Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 5 p.m. at the home of Marcia Previti and Peter Gumpel, 230 Old Stone Highway, East Hampton, NY. Wine and hors d'oeuvres will be served.
SDCF Reveals 2023 Barbara Whitman Award Recipient and Finalists Photo
SDCF Reveals 2023 Barbara Whitman Award Recipient and Finalists
Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation has announced the recipient and five finalists for the 2023 Barbara Whitman Award. Established by theatrical producer Barbara Whitman in 2021, the award recognizes a female, trans, or non-binary early-career director who has demonstrated a unique vision in their work with an unrestricted $10,000 cash prize.

