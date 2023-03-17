First Friday Film Festival Continues April 7 With The American Tap Dance Foundation In RHYTHM IN MOTION

The American Tap Dance Foundation's First Friday Film Festival will return on Friday, April 7 from 7-8pm ET, with a livestreamed Rhythm in Motion. Registration and link can be found at Shows & Events. Fee: $5.00.

This first performance of Rhythm in Motion was presented at the Theater at the 14th Street Y on March 23, 2013 as part of Tap City, the NYC Tap Festival. Featured performers include Brenda Bufalino, Michela Marino Lerman, Max Pollak's Rumba Tap, Cartier Williams and the Tap City Youth Ensemble. Aaron Marcellus appears on vocals, Theo Hill on piano, Joe Fonda on Bass and Bernice "Boom Boom" Brooks on drums. Rhythm in Motion 2013 was directed by ATDF Artistic Director Tony Waag.

The monthly ATDF First Friday Film Festival revisits tap dance productions from the past with rare footage, new work and other online content, direct from the ATDF archives. The livestreams will be available for 10 days post-premiere date. The First Friday Film Festival is produced by ATDF Artistic Director Tony Waag.

"Due to an overwhelming response to our online offerings we've decided to make the First Friday Film Festival a permanent livestream. We have so much online content to share! In fact, in the ATDF archives were recently donated to The Jerome Robbins Division of the NY Public Library for the Performing Arts, plus content of Brenda's and my personal collection. With the Foundation's streaming Film Festival, the public now has easy access to some of this extraordinary content every month," said Mr. Waag.

UP NEXT:

· Tues., April 11 at 10am and 9pm ET - International Tap Dance Zoom Forum - Free Virtual Event - participants from Canada, Brazil, Japan, Australia, Mexico, Germany, and Spain join to compare notes on tap dance funding, perception, and programming.

· Sat, May 20, noon to 2pm ET - 17th Annual Dance Parade - The American Tap Dance Foundation will have a float. ATDF students, teachers, parents, families, and artists will participate in both the Dance Parade and the DanceFest 2023. The Parade begins in Manhattan at 21st & Broadway and ends at Tompkins Square Park. The DanceFest is 2-7pm, with free performances and dance instruction.

· Sun., May 21, 2-4pm ET - Happy Birthday Duke Ellington! - This annual event, which takes place at the Duke Ellington Statue at Fifth Avenue and 110th Street in Manhattan, is co-produced by the Duke Ellington Center for the Arts and the American Tap Dance Foundation to commemorate Duke Ellington's birthday, and in celebration of National Tap Dance Day (May 25th). FREE & open to the public, the event is co-hosted by Mercedes Ellington & ATDF Artistic Director Tony Waag. Performances by the Duke Ellington Center Big Band and a host of musicians, dancers, and vocalists.

· Mon., July 3 - Sat., July 8, 2023 - TAP CITY, THE NYC TAP FESTIVAL - In-Person Master Classes, Choreography Residencies, the Copasetic Boat Ride, Tap Future/Tap Awards Concert, Rhythm in Motion Concert and Tap Treasures Tour. For a lineup preview visit: Tap City 2023.

