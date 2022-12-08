Feature: STEPHEN PETRONIO COMPANY: BLOODLINES/BLOODLINES (FUTURE) at Danspace Project
Bloodlines/Bloodlines (Future) promises a spectacular evening of dance past and present, Dec 8-10!
It's no secret that Stephen Petronio is a pillar of the dance community.
Since his early days working with Steve Paxton and Trisha Brown, Stephen Petronio has been creating, dancing, and sharing his gift with the world, challenging audiences to expand their expectations and tap into the immensity of possibility. "In the 1980s, [being vocal about] being queer was...not that usual, so I wanted my queerness to be in my body and in my style...I [also] think popular culture was very much on my mind because it was in a moment that I thought dance could break through to a different audience."
But what began Stephen's meteoric rise to dance success and impact? He credits his first public performance at Danspace Project 40 years ago to catapulting his career. "I was a young dancer with Trisha Brown-I had started working with Steve Paxton in college...and Steve asked me and one of Trisha's other dancers, Randy Warshaw, to do this score and it was like God asking me to do something... it was a very very big deal for him to ask us to enact his score."
And from that early performance at Danspace, the rest, as they say, is history.
His accolades are plentiful: Stephen has created over 35 works for his company, Stephen Petronio Company, has collaborated with some of the world's most impressive artists, and has been commissioned by the most renowned modern dance and ballet companies. But perhaps his artistic impact is most greatly felt through the launch of "Bloodlines", an initiative to preserve the works of his mentors and help them live on in the minds and hearts of today's dancers. "... I was sitting on my back porch like, 'What do you really want to do with your life now?' I collect paintings and I collect art...and I was thinking 'What small part of my mind is stopping me from hanging these masters on my body with my dancers?'...So I thought, well, it's Merce [Cunningham] and Trisha [Brown] and Steve [Paxton] and Yvonne [Rainer] and the people that really were very formative to me as a young artist...so I thought... Bloodlines, that's a great way to frame what I'm interested in." In 2019, Petronio expanded this initiative to feature new works from up-and-coming artists, creating a never-ending circle of artistic expression.
So a return to Danspace Project 40 years after his first public performance there had to be monumental. The program features new, exciting works from choreographers including Davalois Fearon, Johnnie Cruise Mercer, Tendayi Kuumba & Greg Purnell (ÜFLY Mothership), but also masterworks from Stephen and his mentor, Steve Paxton. Says Stephen, "I'm bringing back a work that I did there with Steve Paxton and that was a very monumental moment for me...So, I've taught this to two of my dancers, this duet that I did with Randy."
And for how Stephen is feeling about this full-circle experience? "It's emotional-It's emotional in a lot of levels. To go to the place that was the first public venue is really exciting. I've loved Danspace all along, it's always in my heart."
Photo Credit: Julie Lemberger
From This Author - Christina Pandolfi
November 27, 2022
What did our critic think of WADEintoACTIVISM EXPLORES THE POSSIBILITIES OF DANCE'S GREATER GLOBAL IMPACT?
Review: SARASOTA BALLET BRINGS THE DRAMA to The Joyce Theater
August 18, 2022
What did our critic think of REVIEW: SARASOTA BALLET BRINGS THE DRAMA TO THE JOYCE at The Joyce Theater?
BWW Review: The Orchard at the Baryshnikov Arts Center Explores the Explosive Dynamics of Life, Liberty, & Freedom
June 18, 2022
What impact does social class have on the relationships we forge with other people? And what becomes of those relationships when forces beyond our control take effect? These are a few of the many questions examined inThe Orchard, a modernized, high-tech adaptation of Anton Chekhov’s The Cherry Orchard. Shown at the Baryshnikov Arts Center, the cast is led by the man/myth/legend himself, Mikhail Baryshnikov, and the strikingly-sophisticated Jessica Hecht.
BWW Review: Town Hall's BROADWAY BY THE YEAR® Brings Us On a Nostalgic Ride
May 24, 2022
They say the neon lights are bright on Broadway. On May 23, 2022, Town Hall’s tribute to show business of the past—BROADWAY BY THE YEAR—proved just that. From the glitz and glamour of the musical revue, to updated standards from beloved jukebox musicals, this one-night-only spectacle delivered on powerhouse vocalists, exciting dance numbers, and a celebration of “everything old is new again.”
BWW Review: Stephen Petronio Company Makes a Sensorial Return to The Joyce Theater
May 18, 2022
It’s been a long 2 years. The world has been in a constant state of uncertainty, as we still find ourselves in the midst of social, political, and medical turmoil. Yet art, in all its forms, is both the mirror and the escape for these collective woes. It shows us who we are, helping us make sense of our reality. But it also allows us to succumb to pleasures of the senses, even if only temporarily, to bask in what could be. With such a tried-and-true legacy at The Joyce Theater, Stephen Petronio Company returned to the familiar on May 17, 2022 to remind us all of just that, exemplifying that “dance is a kind of social glue that keeps all us connected.”