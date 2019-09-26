FJK Dance Returns to New York Live Arts for Sixth Season

Fadi J. Khoury's FJK Dance returns for the company's SIXTH ANNUAL SEASON with three NYC premieres on Thursday, October 10 (7pm), Friday, October 11 (7:30pm), and Saturday, October 12 (7:30pm). Performances will take place at New York Live Arts, 219 W 19th St, New York, NY 10011. The FJK DANCE Season 2019 Fusion of Culture and Dance performances provide an immersive, cross-cultural dance experience. Opening night will be followed by a gala reception. All tickets: newyorklivearts.org/event/fjk-season-2019.



The FJK DANCE Season 2019 will feature the New York premiere of Bolero and Carmen, two choreographic works created by Artistic Director Fadi J. Khoury following a special collaboration with Nakanishi Ballet Company of Kyoto, Japan. The commissioned works, created on Nakanishi's company of 41 dancers, premiered at the Biwako Hall Theater in Kyoto, Japan, on April 14, 2019.



FJK Dance's company of ten dancers, representing eight different nationalities, will perform:

Mr. Khoury's Bolero, created to Maurice Ravel's iconic score.

An abstract rendition of Carmen, created by Mr. Khoury to the score of Georges Bizet's Carmen.

A world premiere solo inspired by FJK's experience in Japan, featuring Takao Nakanishi, principal dancer of Nakanishi Ballet. Ms. Nakanishi will be joining the company as Season 2019 guest artist.

A duet choreographed by Sevin Ceviker titled bEarth.



Since the Kyoto performances in 2018, Bolero has evolved from a visual as well as dance perspective. Mr. Khoury's five-year experimentation with costume design in relation to choreography and character work has inspired new set design, using fabric to enhance character description. The rhythm and flow of large fabrics will echo the extensions of the dancers movement and their dramatic presence.



"FJK Dance continues is commitment to building a cross-cultural dialogue as we engage with diverse audiences around the globe and here in the U.S. Our work draws from the opportunities and collaborations developed through our international and national touring," said Mr. Khoury. "In countries such as China, Japan, and Lebanon, we have laid the foundations for understanding and appreciation between cultures and people previously unfamiliar with each other."



FJK DANCE presents a distinctive mix of styles including Argentine tango, Middle Eastern movement, classical ballet, jazz and ballroom dance. FJK Dance aims to communicate peace, diversity, tolerance and harmony in support of multi-cultural dialogue. Previous FJK Dance performances include New York Live Arts, Jacob's Pillow, Battery Dance Festival and Dumbo (NY), as well as international performances in China, Japan, Lebanon and Turkey.

Tickets: ($45, $35, $25) https://newyorklivearts.org/event/fjk-season-2019/





