Elisa Monte Dance Announces New Name, Emerge125

Elisa Monte Dance, a Harlem based dance company that champions artistry, education and collaboration, announced virtually moments ago during their 40th Anniversary Gala that effective immediately, they will assume a new name: EMERGE125. This rebranding is intended to pay homage to their Harlem home and commitment to inclusivity. Founded in 1981, this is the third name change that the company has undergone and comes on the 5th anniversary of the succession of leadership from the company's founder Elisa Monte to its current Artistic Director Tiffany-Rea Fisher.

Having held many positions in the company since becoming a member nearly twenty years ago, Fisher's career timeline began center stage as a principal dancer, and quickly moved into more integral roles of the company; developing the company's educational outreach initiative, working to secure funding, and as a leader, working to shape the future voice of a company that continues to bridge cultural boundaries through dance. Today this shift in brand identity celebrates the next era for the organization and ensures the company's broader positioning and messaging is aligned with both the name and the spirit of the organization as it exists today. Operating from dual homes in Harlem and Lake Placid, New York, while serving audiences both locally and around the world, their work over the last five years has and will continue to use movement as a catalyst for community building while expanding the reach, purpose, and impact of the art of dance.

"I am very grateful to lead a company that has always been at the forefront of the field constantly evolving and changing while staying true to mission," reflects Fisher. "This is the third name change in our company's history: Elisa Monte Dance (1981) to Monte Brown Dance (1998), back to Elisa Monte Dance (2002) and now EMERGE125. We understand that what we are called should be representative of the work we do. I want this company to exist long after my tenure and for those who come after me to keep Harlem close to their hearts as well as the push to evolve."

"This next chapter of EMD's story is thrilling, exemplified by its new name EMERGE125, which is crafted to sustain the company in this next century," adds Elisa Monte. "It is a pleasure to see Tiffany fly with her own vision and to witness the company continue to grow in a new direction. I look forward to seeing it soar into its future."

While the city and its burgeoning arts community rebuilds from the extensive COVID-19 closures, EMERGE125 is bringing their dancers back to the stage this season celebrating not only their own restart but a new era of possibility with several upcoming appearances:

