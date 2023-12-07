Discover DanceWorks Colonial Christmas Performance MAGGOTS, MINUETS AND MERRY CONCEITS

The program will entertain, educate, and bring 18th century dance & society to life. It will be interspersed with humorous and informative period readings.

By: Dec. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Terrence Mann & More to Join New York City Ballet's 75th Anniversary Performances Photo 1 Terrence Mann & More to Join New York City Ballet's 75th Anniversary Performances
DANCING WITH THE STARS Sets Semi-Finals Lineup With Songs From Lady Gaga, Gloria Estefan & Photo 2 DANCING WITH THE STARS Sets Semi-Finals Lineup
Review: RHIANNON FAITH COMPANY: LAY DOWN YOUR BURDENS, Barbican Photo 3 Review: RHIANNON FAITH COMPANY: LAY DOWN YOUR BURDENS, Barbican
Review: RAMBERT / BEN DUKE - DEATH TRAP, Sadler's Wells Photo 4 Review: RAMBERT / BEN DUKE - DEATH TRAP, Sadler's Wells

Discover DanceWorks Colonial Christmas Performance MAGGOTS, MINUETS AND MERRY CONCEITS

Discover DanceWorks Colonial Christmas Performance MAGGOTS, MINUETS AND MERRY CONCEITS

Discover Danceworks is recreating a colonial Christmas evening of entertainment at the Governor's Palace of Williamsburg, VA with period dance, history and educational programs including performers in period clothing, elegant, energetic, stylish social dances, and songs popular in 18th Century English Colonial America. Popular songs will be sung live by The Discover DanceWorks vocalist.

The program will entertain, educate, and bring 18th century dance & society to life. It will be interspersed with humorous and informative period readings to explain their origins, the social settings in which they were enjoyed, and how they are reconstructed from period dance manuals.

This a free program held at the Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center, 15 South Main Street in downtown Chambersburg. The event begins at 6:30 PM, and light refreshments will be served. For additional information, call 717.414.1166 or email DiscoverDanceWorks@gmail.com. To reserve a spot, register here.

The Franklin County Visitors Bureau invites all to explore history, arts and architecture, recreation, natural beauty, fresh foods, and the warm hospitality of communities like Chambersburg, Greencastle, Mercersburg, Shippensburg, and Waynesboro. Franklin County PA is located just north of the Mason- Dixon Line and is an easy drive from Washington DC, Philadelphia, and New York. For more information, visit ExploreFranklinCountyPA.com or contact the Franklin County Visitors Bureau at 866.646.8060 for information and 11/30 Visitors Center activities.




RELATED STORIES - Dance

1
Joffrey Concert Group Reveals the Selected Choreographers for the Creative Movers Choreog Photo
Joffrey Concert Group Reveals the Selected Choreographers for the Creative Movers Choreographic Initiative

The Joffrey Concert Group has revealed the talented choreographers chosen for the prestigious Creative Movers Choreographic Initiative

2
Review: THE GUGGENHEIM MUSEUM WORKS & PROCESS PRESENTS DANCE IS LIFE Photo
Review: THE GUGGENHEIM MUSEUM WORKS & PROCESS PRESENTS 'DANCE IS LIFE'

What did our critic think of THE GUGGENHEIM MUSEUM WORKS & PROCESS PRESENTS ‘DANCE IS LIFE’ at Https://www.guggenheim.org/initiatives/works-process?

3
All Tickets $20 For Ballet Hispánicos 4/27 En Familia Matinee Photo
All Tickets $20 For Ballet Hispánico's 4/27 En Familia Matinee

Ballet Hispánico presents En Familia Matinee, a special program for young audiences and families, featuring classic pieces from their repertoire. Tickets are $20 and available through the RBC Foundation USA and New York City Center. Don't miss the chance to meet the dancers, learn dance moves, and enjoy Caribbean beats after the show.

4
National Dance Institute Appoints Tiffany Rea-Fisher as The Helen Stambler Neuberger Artis Photo
National Dance Institute Appoints Tiffany Rea-Fisher as The Helen Stambler Neuberger Artist-in-Residence for the 2024 Season

Following her acclaimed choreography for the Public Theater’s summer 2023 production of The Tempest at The Delacorte Theater, the multi-talented artist Tiffany Rea-Fisher has been chosen as National Dance Institute’s (NDI) Artist-in-Residence for 2024.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch The Royal Ballet Celebrate The Legacy of Nijinska with Extended Insight Video
Watch The Royal Ballet Celebrate The Legacy of Nijinska with Extended Insight
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
HARMONY Celebrates Hanukkah On Broadway! Video
HARMONY Celebrates Hanukkah On Broadway!
View all Videos

Dance SHOWS