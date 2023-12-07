Discover DanceWorks Colonial Christmas Performance MAGGOTS, MINUETS AND MERRY CONCEITS

Discover Danceworks is recreating a colonial Christmas evening of entertainment at the Governor's Palace of Williamsburg, VA with period dance, history and educational programs including performers in period clothing, elegant, energetic, stylish social dances, and songs popular in 18th Century English Colonial America. Popular songs will be sung live by The Discover DanceWorks vocalist.

The program will entertain, educate, and bring 18th century dance & society to life. It will be interspersed with humorous and informative period readings to explain their origins, the social settings in which they were enjoyed, and how they are reconstructed from period dance manuals.

This a free program held at the Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center, 15 South Main Street in downtown Chambersburg. The event begins at 6:30 PM, and light refreshments will be served. For additional information, call 717.414.1166 or email DiscoverDanceWorks@gmail.com. To reserve a spot, register here.

