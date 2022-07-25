Director Lisa Pellgrene Begins Casting For Relaunch Of Peace, Love, Unity Dance Troupe TV

Lisa Pellegrene's forthcoming dance and music production is geared towards bringing people together through dance and music for the purpose of "peace, love, and unity," as the name states.

Ms. Pellegrene articulated, "Think modern day "Footloose" - of course dance isn't prohibited as it was in the small town depicted in the 1984 debut of the movie "Footloose," when the teenager, portrayed by Kevin Bacon, as well as many others brought the inspiration found through dance in full-force, yet it is the same in terms of the positivity and inspirational energy that this forthcoming production will also bring." Concluding, "I think that is needed - we need more joy in this world, and the fact is dance and music have always brought people together."

In addition to featuring music artists and dance, each episode will feature advocating for various causes, such as animal welfare advocacy. "Pittie's Angel's" will be featured. "Pittie's Angel's" was co-founded by both TV Professional, author and animal welfare advocate, Lisa Pellegrene and Ms. Pellegrene's dog, Pittie. "Pittie's Angel's" is dedicated to advocating for animals who are most unjustly discriminated against to give them a voice and to show that all animals deserve our unwavering love, respect, empathy, kindness and compassion." "Pittie's Angel's" was formed because of Pittie's inspiration and love - he represents pure love and always will," concludes Ms. Pellegrene. The Facebook page for Pittie's Angels may be found here: Pittie's Angels.

Maintaining Pellegrene's stance on the importance of giving back and "social accountability through entrepreneurship" and of course in the world of entertainment, she places value on the fact that those who have experience success as entrepreneurs or in the entertainment industry should give back and lend their voice to make the world a better place, and to use one's reach to make a positive impact, and to inspire hope. Stating, "So while the production will be high energy and a lot of fun, I want to use this opportunity to also advocate for those in need and for the organizations that are doing amazing work to stand for love and compassion in this world. I'm a supporter of Sea Shepherd and every farm sanctuary, and every rescue organization out there who speaks up for those who need our voice, doing work to protect them, as well as additional non-profit organizations who support various causes to help better the lives of those in need - both human and animal."

In terms of casting for the dance troupe, Pellegrene discussed that "it will be a larger dance troupe, and anyone interested in dance, whether an established professional dancer or not, is encouraged to come forward to be considered for the dance and music production. We will be specifically looking for dancers with a strong background as hip- hop dancers, and also ballet, and those with the desire to learn will definitely not be excluded from consideration. Music artists, both established and up and coming, are also encouraged to respond to the casting notice, to be considered, as both will be cast for this production."

The casting notice will be available on IMDB during the month of August.

Aside from Lisa Pellegrene's work as an actress, producer and director, she operates a publicity firm to help perpetuate the work of inspiring artists, authors, entrepreneurs, and advocates. Pellegrene's books include, "Be Epic, Choose Love - The Inspiration Continues," "A Glimpse Into the Sunshine," and a children's book titled, "Alex and Me, and Maggie Makes Three." "Be Epic, Choose Love," was part of Amazon's Top 100 New Releases in the categories of "author autobiographies," and "epic poems." "Be Epic, Choose Love" is available at Barnes and Noble, Waterstones in the UK, Amazon and various other retailers. Signed copies may be requested via Twitter @lisapellegrene. Ms. Pellegrene also publishes inspiring books for select authors, assisting additionally with marketing, publicity and distribution. Stay updated regarding the status of the production at Lisa Pellegrene's IMDB page.