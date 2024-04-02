Diablo Ballet Will Perform THE FIREBIRD Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Artistic Director and Co-Founder Lauren Jonas has announced Diablo Ballet's Firebird program on May 17-18 at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek. The program will feature a new commission of The Firebird choreographed by Brian Enos, former dancer with the Houston Ballet and Hubbard Street Dance Company. The Firebird is based on the Russian folk tale of the Firebird, with music by Igor Stravinsky. Newly created sets and costumes will be designed by Christopher Dunn and Amanda Farris. Artistic Director Lauren Jonas stated, “I have always wanted the ballet Firebird in Diablo Ballet's repertoire and I'm delighted Brian Enos will be creating it. His imagination and detail to story ballets will transport our audiences and take them on an unforgettable journey.”

The program also features 4 in the Morning by world renown dance maker Val Caniparoli, which was originally created for Amy Seiwart's “Imagery” in 2016. Val Caniparoli states, “My inspiration for 4 In The Morning (An Entertainment) came from Edith Sitwell's poetry and William Walton's instrumental accompaniment called Façade (An Entertainment), first performed together in 1923. Not only was I inspired by Walton's music, I was also highly intrigued by the rhythms of Sitwell's poetry, appreciating how it added interesting layers and texture to Walton's musical landscape. I took my lead from a particular Sitwell poem called 4 In The Morning to recreate this late night party as I imagined in Joseph Moncure March's bawdy narrative The Wild Party or in a wild Gatsby-esque after-party typical of that Golden era.”

Rounding out the program is the Pas de Deux from Light Rain by former Joffrey Ballet Artistic Director Gerald Arpino, with music by Douglas Adamz and Russ Gauthier. Light Rain, which is Arpino's most requested work, has been an audience favorite since its premiere in 1981, when it was created for the Joffrey Ballet's Silver Anniversary. Diablo Ballet is thrilled to be performing this masterpiece. It will be staged by former Joffrey dancer and current Artistic Director of Aspen Santa Fe Ballet Tom Mossbrucker.

The Firebird performs May 17 – 18 at the Lesher Center for the Arts, located at 1601 Civic Drive in Walnut Creek. Performances are: Friday, May 17 at 7:30 pm and Saturday, May 18 at 2 pm & 7:30 pm. Single tickets are on sale now ($28 - $54) with senior and youth pricing available. Early Bird pricing is available through April 17. For tickets, call 925-943-SHOW (7469) or visit www.lesherartscenter.org or www.diabloballet.org.