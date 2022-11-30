Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Diablo Ballet Presents SWAN LAKE, February 10-11

Originally choreographed by Marius Petipa in 1895, this classic ballet will be staged for the full company.

Nov. 30, 2022  

Diablo Ballet Presents SWAN LAKE, February 10-11

Diablo Ballet's 29 th season continues with a mixed bill titled Swan Lake Suite, featuring selections from the classic ballet staged by Sean Kelly performed to Pyotr Tchaikovsky's majestic score. Diablo Ballet's Suite includes the White Swan Pas de deux, Black Swan Pas de deux, First Act Pas de trois, czardas, variations and grande finale. Originally choreographed by Marius Petipa in 1895, this classic ballet will be staged for the full company.

The February program also features Tarantella by one of the world's most famous dance makers George Balanchine. Created in 1964 for New York City Ballet principal dancers Patricia McBride and Edward Villella, Tarantella is an explosive pas de Deux which showcases the ways in which Balanchine expanded the traditional vocabulary of classical dance. This gem, which will be staged by repetiteur Sandra Jennings, has been in Diablo Ballet's repertoire since 1998.

A command performance of Sur le Fil by renowned choreographer Penny Saunders makes a return after its premiere during the Company's 28 th Anniversary Performance on April 7, 2022. Inspired by Saunders' thoughts around the mischievousness nature of life, and the common reality we share of having personal secrets that we would prefer kept in the dark, the commissioned score is by Michael Wall with a musical gem from the movie Amélie.
Diablo Ballet Company dancer Michael Wells and choreographer Derion Loman (seen on "So You Think You Can Dance" and "World of Dance") present their second world premiere together for Diablo Ballet titled Existing in Parallel. This new work by longtime friends and collaborators is a journey through various perspectives. It questions the concept of time being linear as it relates to perspective and connection to other beings. How we perceive movements and the intentions behind them, and how the world then perceives us.

Swan Lake Suite performs February 10 - 11 at the Lesher Center for the Arts, 1601 Civic Drive in Walnut Creek. Performances are: Friday, February 10 at 7:30 pm and Saturday, February 11 at 2 pm & 7:30 pm. Single tickets are on sale now ($25 - $52) with senior and youth pricing available. Get your tickets now and take advantage of early bird pricing through January 18.

Diablo Ballet will also present a virtual option, which will be a recording of the live performance, streaming February 17 - 26, 2023 and available for viewing at any time during this timeframe. Virtual tickets are on sale now through January 18 for the early bird price of $32 per household. On January 19, the price will increase to $37 per household. For tickets, call 925-943-SHOW (7469) or visit www.lesherartscenter.org or www.diabloballet.org.




Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre To Be Featured In American Dance Guild Performance Festival: R Photo
Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre To Be Featured In American Dance Guild Performance Festival: RETURN, RENEW, REJOICE!
Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre will be featured in the American Dance Guild Performance Festival: Return, Renew, Rejoice!, on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 8 pm at Ailey Citigroup Theater.
Highways Performance Space Announces Reopened Season Beginning With World AIDS D Photo
Highways Performance Space Announces Reopened Season Beginning With World AIDS Day Event
After building a virtual programming presence to navigate the devastation of COVID's quarantine and live venue restrictions, Santa Monica-based Highways Performance Space announces that it will re-opens its doors to the public  with a World AIDS Day with We Scream Your Name, a free live event on Thursday, December 1, 2022, and other events scheduled for January through March 2023.
Emanuela Barilla Presents The United States Premiere Of Yasushi Inoues THE HUNTING GUN Photo
Emanuela Barilla Presents The United States Premiere Of Yasushi Inoue's THE HUNTING GUN
Emanuela Barilla presents the U.S. premiere of Yasushi Inoue's The Hunting Gun from March 16 - April 15, 2023 (Tuesday through Saturday at 7:30pm, Sunday at 2pm) at Baryshnikov Arts Center, Jerome Robbins Theater, 450 W. 37th Street, NYC.
Margaret Beals, Showing Of Her New Film DANCING WITHOUT STEPS This Sunday Photo
Margaret Beals, Showing Of Her New Film DANCING WITHOUT STEPS This Sunday
Margaret Beals' Impulses Dance Theatre Arts, Inc. announces the release of “Dancing Without Steps: The Art of Improvisation with Margaret Beals” introduced by National Medal of Art recipient Meredith Monk. 

More Hot Stories For You


Valentina Kozlova Will Teach at Peridance and Stage Works For Boston Ballet IIValentina Kozlova Will Teach at Peridance and Stage Works For Boston Ballet II
December 1, 2022

Valentina Kozlova has announced that she'll be teaching intermediate/advanced classes at the Peridance Center on Mondays and Thursdays. 
This Holiday Season, Stage Access Is 'Nutcracker Central,' With 10 Variations of Tchaikovsky's Magical MasterpieceThis Holiday Season, Stage Access Is 'Nutcracker Central,' With 10 Variations of Tchaikovsky's Magical Masterpiece
November 30, 2022

Few musical works or theatrical productions are as inextricably tied with the holidays as The Nutcracker, and to make this holiday season extra special, Stage Access – the streaming service dedicated to classical music, ballet, opera and the performing arts – is offering a dazzling array of 10 different variations on this wintertime spectacular.
Performing Arts Houston Presents Dance Theatre Of Harlem Houston Education ResidencyPerforming Arts Houston Presents Dance Theatre Of Harlem Houston Education Residency
November 30, 2022

Performing Arts Houston presents Dance Theatre of Harlem (DTH) for a week-long Education and Community Residency, December 6-11.
Diablo Ballet Presents SWAN LAKE, February 10-11Diablo Ballet Presents SWAN LAKE, February 10-11
November 30, 2022

Diablo Ballet's 29 th season continues with a mixed bill titled Swan Lake Suite, featuring selections from the classic ballet staged by Sean Kelly performed to Pyotr Tchaikovsky's majestic score. Diablo Ballet's Suite includes the White Swan Pas de deux, Black Swan Pas de deux, First Act Pas de trois, czardas, variations and grande finale. Originally choreographed by Marius Petipa in 1895, this classic ballet will be staged for the full company.
SYREN Modern Dance Announce 20-City Tour For 20th AnniversarySYREN Modern Dance Announce 20-City Tour For 20th Anniversary
November 30, 2022

SYREN Modern Dance, New York City based company co-founded by Lynn Peterson and Kate Sutter, will share a split bill with kamrDANCE on December 2, 2022 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm at Arts on Site, Studio 3R, 12 St. Mark's Place, NYC.
share