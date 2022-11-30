Diablo Ballet Presents SWAN LAKE, February 10-11

Diablo Ballet's 29 th season continues with a mixed bill titled Swan Lake Suite, featuring selections from the classic ballet staged by Sean Kelly performed to Pyotr Tchaikovsky's majestic score. Diablo Ballet's Suite includes the White Swan Pas de deux, Black Swan Pas de deux, First Act Pas de trois, czardas, variations and grande finale. Originally choreographed by Marius Petipa in 1895, this classic ballet will be staged for the full company.

The February program also features Tarantella by one of the world's most famous dance makers George Balanchine. Created in 1964 for New York City Ballet principal dancers Patricia McBride and Edward Villella, Tarantella is an explosive pas de Deux which showcases the ways in which Balanchine expanded the traditional vocabulary of classical dance. This gem, which will be staged by repetiteur Sandra Jennings, has been in Diablo Ballet's repertoire since 1998.

A command performance of Sur le Fil by renowned choreographer Penny Saunders makes a return after its premiere during the Company's 28 th Anniversary Performance on April 7, 2022. Inspired by Saunders' thoughts around the mischievousness nature of life, and the common reality we share of having personal secrets that we would prefer kept in the dark, the commissioned score is by Michael Wall with a musical gem from the movie Amélie.

Diablo Ballet Company dancer Michael Wells and choreographer Derion Loman (seen on "So You Think You Can Dance" and "World of Dance") present their second world premiere together for Diablo Ballet titled Existing in Parallel. This new work by longtime friends and collaborators is a journey through various perspectives. It questions the concept of time being linear as it relates to perspective and connection to other beings. How we perceive movements and the intentions behind them, and how the world then perceives us.

Swan Lake Suite performs February 10 - 11 at the Lesher Center for the Arts, 1601 Civic Drive in Walnut Creek. Performances are: Friday, February 10 at 7:30 pm and Saturday, February 11 at 2 pm & 7:30 pm. Single tickets are on sale now ($25 - $52) with senior and youth pricing available. Get your tickets now and take advantage of early bird pricing through January 18.

Diablo Ballet will also present a virtual option, which will be a recording of the live performance, streaming February 17 - 26, 2023 and available for viewing at any time during this timeframe. Virtual tickets are on sale now through January 18 for the early bird price of $32 per household. On January 19, the price will increase to $37 per household. For tickets, call 925-943-SHOW (7469) or visit www.lesherartscenter.org or www.diabloballet.org.