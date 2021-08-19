Diablo Ballet Announces New Dance Laboratory

Diablo Ballet has announced its new Dance Laboratory created by long-time company member Felipe Leon. Diablo Ballet is looking for local and diverse talented choreographers based in the San Francisco Bay Area to participate in its first edition of Dance Laboratory, a space created to offer upcoming local choreographers the opportunity to create a new work and explore their craft.

Felipe Leon stated, "I was inspired to create a new platform for our local, diverse, and talented San Francisco Bay Area choreographers to come together to create and celebrate dance and bring our community together." This platform will offer new and experienced choreographers the opportunity to explore their creativity, gain experience and reach their full potential as choreographers and artists.

Choreographers will be provided with the tools to create new work including professional dancers, rehearsal time, studio space, and the opportunity to showcase their creation. One of the works will then be selected to be part of Diablo Ballet's 2022-23 season.

Diablo Ballet is requesting choreographers submit a video reel of their work, 5 minutes maximum, and resume to diablo@diabloballet.org .

Last day for video submissions is September 10th 2021. Choreographers will be chosen and notified in December 2021. Choreographic process begins in April 2022. Works will be performed in Diablo Ballet's Black Box Studio Theatre on June 5, 2022 where a small audience will vote on which work or work will be chosen for the 2022-2023 Season.