Denishawn Dances Join the Battery Dance Festival

Jonathan Hollander and Battery Dance Festival will include five Denishawn dances on the Battery Dance Festival performance of August 17th. The evening celebrates early modern dance and also includes works by Isadora Duncan and in the style of Loie Fuller.

Denishawn performing artists are Limon2; Katherine Crockett (former principal dancer with the Martha Graham Dance Company, who performed Incense with that Company); a trio from Dances We Dance directed by Francesca Todesco; Antonio Fini (former guest artist with the Martha Graham Dance Company); and ChristineDakin (former longtime principal dancer and co-director of the Martha Graham Dance Company).

Thursday August 17th, 7 pm

Rockefeller Park, 75 Battery Place, NYC 10280

Admission is free

Drawn from the October 2021 Denishawn Dances, produced by Audrey Ross, the Festival will include:

Floor Plastique (Ted Shawn, circa 1916)

performed by dancers in Limon2

Incense (Ruth St. Denis, 1906)

performed by Katherine Crockett

Choeur Danse (Ted Shawn, 1926)

performed by Francesca Todesco's Dances We Dance

The Cosmic Dance of Siva (Ted Shawn, 1926)

performed by Antonio Fini

Waltz/Liebestraum (Ruth St. Denis, 1922)

performed by Christine Dakin