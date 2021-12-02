Davalois Fearon Dance Virtual Theater Presents The Virtual Premiere Of MAS-IN-POVERTY-ATION

Davalois Fearon Dance has announced the virtual premiere of Mas-In-Poverty-Ation by Bronx artist Loreal Quiroz as a part of the DFD Commission Initiative.

Más-In-Poverty-Ation explores the overrepresented black and brown incarcerated experience through the personal, correctional, and sociological lens. The performance will be available for streaming at 7:00 pm ET on Friday, December 3rd, 2021, via the Davalois Fearon Dance Virtual Theater. A Time to Talk w/ Dava post-performance discussion will take place immediately following the premiere.

The Davalois Fearon Dance Commission Initiative is a platform that provides upcoming dancers and choreographers the opportunity to share their work via the Davalois Fearon Dance Virtual Theater. Through this endeavor, DFD's mission to cultivate the next generation of artists is realized. Each commissioned artist will be provided with a stipend, mentorship, administrative and production support, and a virtual premiere of their work.

Visit davaloisfearon.com/virtualtheater for tickets to the performance and post-performance virtual event. The Davalois Fearon Dance Virtual Theater is the company's response to the devastating effects of COVID-19. Despite pandemic restrictions, the virtual theater was created to support the company's commitment to creation, performance, and community engagement.

The post-performance discussion is a part of the series Time to Talk with Dava, a discursive series created by Artistic Director Davalois Fearon that highlights structural racism within dance, academia, and society at large. It is the second phase of Fearon's Time to Talk project, which points out structural racism within dance, academia, and society. Each episode will feature Fearon and a guest to talk...... about race.

For more information on Más In-Poverty-Ation, Time to Talk, or the Davalois Fearon Dance Virtual Theater, please visit davaloisfearon.com.