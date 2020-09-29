Dancing Times Magazine Celebrates 110 Years This Month

Dancing Times, the world's oldest dance magazine, celebrates 110 years this October.

1910 saw George V ascend to the throne, the trial and execution of Dr Crippen, the publication of EM Forster's Howard's End and the birth of Alice Marks, later Alicia Markova, the country's first prima ballerina. It also witnessed the establishment of the Dancing Times, the first independent magazine devoted solely to dance.

Since then the magazine has never missed an issue, publishing throughout two World Wars and the current Covid crisis. In those 110 years it has only had four editors: founder Philip JS Richardson (1910-1958), Arthur H Franks (1958-1963), doyenne of dance journalism Mary Clarke who led an all-female team through most of her tenure (1963-2008) and current postholder Jonathan Gray (from 2008).

From the outset the magazine covered all forms of dance and reported worldwide. Its covers grew to be increasingly anticipated. Highlights over the years included Anna Pavlova, Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers, Margot Fonteyn, Carlos Acosta, Darcey Bussell, Dance Theatre of Harlem and the Black Dancers Matter cover with Birmingham Royal Ballet principal dancer Brandon Lawrence in July 2020. Notable editorial has included features on female choreographers, gay men in ballet and a recent year-long series on dance in South America.

Features in the 110th anniversary issue include a tribute to Philip Richardson, a look at how Miami City Ballet has reimagined its upcoming season, photographer Chris Nash choosing contemporary dance images from his new book Alston Nash, an interview with Strictly Come Dancing siblings Kevin and Joanne Clifton and dancers talking about their gardens and allotments during lockdown.

The magazine opens with quotes from supporters including Royal Ballet dancer and teacher Gary Avis; dance critic Clement Crisp; magazine subscriber Judy Kleeman; former director of the Royal Ballet, Dame Monica Mason; director and choreographer Drew McOnie; dance critic Barbara Newman; founder and artistic director of Ballet Black Cassa Pancho; director of English National Ballet Tamara Rojo; and artistic director of Elmhurst Ballet School, Robert Parker.

Cassa Pancho says: "I have been reading Dancing Times since I was a child. Then, it was to learn about my favourite dancers and see photographs of companies from around the world. As an adult and the artistic director of my own company, I have come to appreciate how Dancing Times does not shy away from discussing the difficult issues we face in our industry. Historically, the dance world has not been good at talking openly about its problems. With the support of publications like Dancing Times, we are able to examine and discuss uncomfortable subjects, as well as celebrate everything that makes the dance world incredible."

Clement Crisp says: "The importance of Dancing Times is that it has always reflected in the most immediate terms what is happening in dance in the UK, and has been guided by intelligent and devoted people. What it does is provide a snapshot of the events of the time; it does not lie, it does not take sides, but simply reports on what ballet, social and exhibition dance is doing. Since 1910 it has painted an extraordinary portrait of the UK as a country of dancers, from the founding of the national companies to the integral role of social dancing. Its value is essentially a mirror held up to our world; it tells the truth, so if you want to know what has happened, Dancing Times tells you and is, thereby, of extraordinary importance and value to current and future generations."

Editor Jonathan Gray says: "Dancing Times is a magazine of record and I'm incredibly proud it has reached its 110th year. In 2020 it's imperative we reflect on everything that is happening; diversity and difference are, rightly, to the fore and we cannot and must not ignore that. The magazine has to have curiosity and report on new areas of dance. These past months have made me realise how much culture matters to our country. I'm confident that whatever dance looks like in the future, Dancing Times will be here to observe and report on it."

