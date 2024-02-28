Dance/USA Announces New Officers And Trustees To Its Board Of Trustees

Dance/USA, the national service organization for the dance ecosystem, has announced its new Board of Trustees.

Under the stewardship of Board Chair Abdo Sayegh Rodriguez (executive director, TU Dance, Saint Paul, MN), Anne Huang (executive director, World Arts West, San Francisco, CA) is the Immediate Past Board Chair, Victor Torres (professor, director, vice president, California State University, Fresno / Fresno State's Los Danzantes de Aztlán / Asociación Nacional de Grupos Folklóricos, Fresno, CA) is the new Treasurer, and Shane Fernando (chief executive officer, Thalian Hall Center for the Performing Arts, Wilmington, NC) is the new Secretary. Find a complete list of the Executive Committee.

The Board of Trustees nominated six new members to serve a three-year term, which started on January 1, 2024:

j. bouey, dance artist, artistic director of J. Bouey Dance Projects, founder of The Dance Union, New York, NY and Phoenix Valley/Metro Area, AZ

Duke Dang, executive director, Works & Process, New York, NY

Juan José Escalante, executive director, Miami City Ballet, Miami Beach, FL

Indira Goodwine-Josias, senior program director, dance, New England Foundation for the Arts (NEFA), MA and NY

Natalie Marrero, executive director, Viver Brasil Dance Company, Los Angeles, CA

Tamara "Ṣàngóbamke" Williams, artistic director, Moving Sprits, Inc., Charlotte, NC

"I'm honored, together with fellow Trustees of Dance/USA, to welcome this incredible group of leaders who are sharing their talent and wisdom in support of Dance/USA's mission. These leaders are joining us while Dance/USA is in the midst of exciting change. Executive Director Kellee Edusei continues to advance Dance/USA in its efforts to become a more inclusive organization, and the Board is aiming to represent such change," said Board Chair Sayegh Rodriguez."

The following members of the Dance/USA Board of Trustees rotated off the Board at the end of 2023:

Kathy Brown, executive director, New York City Ballet, New York, NY

Nikki Estes, director, presenting & touring, South Arts, Atlanta, GA

Jerron Herman, interdisciplinary artist/dancer and writer, New York, NY

Roger Kluge, managing director, Risk Strategies, New York, NY

Denise Pate, director of community investments, San Francisco Arts Commission, San Francisco, CA

Iquail Shaheed, founder and executive artistic director, DANCE IQUAIL!, Philadelphia, PA

Rosy Simas, artistic director, Rosy Simas Dance, Minneapolis, MN

"We are grateful for the leadership, expertise, thought partnership, and support these Trustees provided during their time on the Board," said Dance/USA Executive Director Kellee Edusei. "We thank them for their service to Dance/USA, our member community, and the dance ecosystem."

About Dance/USA

Propelled by a belief that dance can inspire a more just and humane world, Dance/USA will amplify the power of dance to inform and inspire a nation where creativity and the field thrive.

Established in 1982, Dance/USA champions an inclusive and equitable dance field by leading, convening, advocating, and supporting individuals and organizations. Dance/USA's core programs are focused in the areas of engagement, advocacy, research, and preservation. Learn more about Dance/USA at danceusa.org.