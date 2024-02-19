Dance To Belong: A History Of Dance At 92NY, 150th Anniversary Exhibition to Open in March

In celebration of 150 years of dedication to artists and community, 92NY's new exhibit Dance to Belong: A History of Dance at 92NY, will be on view in the Weill Art Gallery from March 12, 2024, until Oct 31, 2024.

Dance to Belong: A History of Dance at 92NY testifies to 92NY as a key site in dance and belonging. Photographs, performance programs, artwork, digital media, rare film footage, and other unseen ephemera render 92NY's crucial place as a preeminent cultural institution located in the heart of New York City.

This singular exhibit illuminates 92NY's historical importance as a sanctuary space in which dance history is made. Immigrants, BIPOC, and Jewish dance artists from 1874, when 92NY first opened its doors, to 2024 have made 92NY home. In its early years, 92NY was one of the only places that offered access to dance studios, classes, lectures, and performances for people of all racial, ethnic, religious, or cultural backgrounds.

Co-Curated by Jessica Friedman, PhD, and Ninotchka Bennahum, PhD

Exhibition: Thinc Design

Opening Night Exhibit and 150th Dance Performance: March 12