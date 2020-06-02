Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
Dance Stars, Students, and Teachers Come Together To Celebrate 90 Years Of Bbodance
Patrons, supporters, and members from around the world came together last month to celebrate the 90th anniversary of bbodance, formerly known as the British Ballet Organization (BBO).Broadcasting from self-isolation, Patrons sent in anniversary messages and letters showcasing what bbodance means to them, while teachers and students shared videos of themselves practising at home during lockdown. Social media followers were also treated to a collection of images from bbodance's long history that brought back a lot of memories. "There are moments in any crisis when humour and individual actions lift the spirits. In the midst of the pandemic, we celebrated our 90th anniversary. We received lovely videos and messages of support from our President, Dame Beryl Grey, CH, DBE, our Vice President, Sir David Bintley, CBE, and all of our Patrons. One even going to the lengths (due to timing issues) of recording her message in the dark, in the middle of the night," stated bbodance CEO, Robin Bloor. Joining the celebration was also a large number of new teaching members, who have received access to bbodance syllabi until 1 September, and Dame Darcey Bussell, DBE, a long-time friend of the organisation who often develops her own educational offering in bbodance studios. bbodance was founded in 1930 by the renowned teacher, Edouard Espinosa, and his wife, the singer and actor, Louise Kelland. Today, bbodance is one of the UK's major dance awarding organisations, providing syllabi, Government-recognised examinations, teacher training, and inspiring events for everyone who loves this art form. "In its 90 years, the organization has touched the lives of millions of people, introducing them to the joy of dance, and has been responsible for starting the careers of many of the most prestigious artists in the world of professional theatre. What a fantastic organization - Compact, Friendly, High-quality, Ahead of its time, and Fast to react. Sounds a bit like its founder, Edouard Espinosa," wrote Chairman, Nic Espinosa, in his anniversary message.