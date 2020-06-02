Dance Stars, Students, and Teachers Come Together To Celebrate 90 Years Of Bbodance

Patrons, supporters, and members from around the world came together last month to celebrate the 90th anniversary of bbodance, formerly known as the British Ballet Organization (BBO).

Joining the celebration was also a large number of new teaching members, who have received access to bbodance syllabi until 1 September, and Dame Darcey Bussell, DBE, a long-time friend of the organisation who often develops her own educational offering in bbodance studios.

bbodance was founded in 1930 by the renowned teacher, Edouard Espinosa, and his wife, the singer and actor, Louise Kelland. Today, bbodance is one of the UK's major dance awarding organisations, providing syllabi, teacher training, and inspiring events for everyone who loves this art form.

"In its 90 years, the organization has touched the lives of millions of people, introducing them to the joy of dance, and has been responsible for starting the careers of many of the most prestigious artists in the world of professional theatre. What a fantastic organization - Compact, Friendly, High-quality, Ahead of its time, and Fast to react. Sounds a bit like its founder, Edouard Espinosa," wrote Chairman, Nic Espinosa, in his anniversary message.

