Dance Now Announces Virtual 2020-21 Season, THE DANCE NOW STORY

Welcome to the DANCE NOW Story: An alternative, virtual space celebrating our 25th Anniversary Season. Recreating the intimate, robust and energizing atmosphere of Joe's Pub at The Public, this online experience will unite artists and audiences through up close and personal performances & digital events.

The DN Story will be told in six monthly chapters, launching Sept 10th, 2020 through May 2021. Each chapter brings together artists who honor our past, embrace the present reality, and create new and future possibilities.

CHAPTER 1

Featuring new digital commissions from Ayodele Casel, Mike Esperanza, & LMnO3, plus archival works from HUMA & Tricia Brouk, and our DN honoree Gus Solomons jr.

Thursday, September 10, 2020

ARTIST-TO-AUDIENCE CELEBRATION

Hosted by Trudee

Thursday, September 24, 2020

7:00 PM

$10 Performance Only

$20 Performance + Celebration

CHAPTER 2

Featuring new digital commissions from Jamal Jackson, Nicole Wolcott & Katy Pyle, plus archival works from Wanjiru Kamuyu & Katherine Helen Fisher, and our DN honoree Robert Battle.

Thursday, October 8, 2020

ARTIST-TO-AUDIENCE CELEBRATION

Hosted by Christal Brown

Thursday, October 22, 2020

7:00 PM

$10 Performance Only

$20 Performance + Celebration

CHAPTER 3

Featuring new digital commissions from Mariana Valencia, Nicole Vaughan-Diaz & Orlando Hernandez, archival works from Take Dance & Amber Sloan, and our DN honoree Jane Comfort

Thursday, November 12, 2020

ARTIST-TO-AUDIENCE CELEBRATION

Hosted by Sara Juli

Thursday, December 3, 2020

7:00 PM

$10 Performance Only

$20 Performance + Celebration

