Dance Lab New York Creates Space For New Expressions Of Gender In Ballet in MORE TO THE POINTE LAB
Performances are November 1-17, 2022.
Dance Lab New York (DLNY), the unique artist-centered and artist-led choreography incubator founded by Broadway veteran and choreographer Josh Prince, celebrates its 10th anniversary this season. From November 1- 17, 2022, Dance Lab New York presents the More to the Pointe Lab - supporting choreographers Suzanne Haag, Isaiah Newby, and Durante Verzola - at Chautauqua Institution in upstate New York.
Born out of a desire to support artists exploring and questioning gender norms in ballet, the More to the Pointe Lab focuses on a question we have seen emerge in the dance field: who gets to dance en pointe? In a cultural moment when many artists are breaking new ground in ballet, this lab provides a platform for three choreographers interested in answering this question in new ways. Throughout the history of ballet, pointe work has traditionally been performed by women, and the pointe shoe itself has symbolized conventional notions of femininity. While there is much to interrogate in this paradigm, this lab will provide choreographers a group of eight of the world's very best male, transmasculine, and/or non-binary dancers who are highly skilled in pointe work and experienced in executing technically challenging choreography.
Dancers for the More to the Pointe Lab include Carlos Caballero Hopuy, Ugo Cirri, Duane Gosa, Maxfield Haynes, Shohei Iwahama, Trent Montgomery, Jake Speakman, and Roberto Vega Ortiz. Rehearsal space for this Lab will be provided by Chautauqua Institution.
Program Information
More to the Pointe Lab
November 1-17, 2022
Chautauqua Institution | Chautauqua, NY
Learn More: www.dancelabny.org/more-to-the-pointe
Link: www.chq.org/event/dance-lab-ny-an-in-studio-showing-en-pointe/
