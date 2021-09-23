Dance Entropy Presents EVERYTHING At The Unisphere, Flushing Meadows Corona Park

Valerie Green/Dance Entropy will continue its live event comeback by collaborating with Flushing Meadows Corona Park, in Corona, Queens to present "Everything" in The Unisphere.

The performance will be followed by a post-performance Q&A with the artists, October 2, 2021 at 2pm Location: The Unisphere, Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Grand Central Pkwy, Van Wyck Exwy, Queens 11354.

"Everything" is a dance performance installation evoking the ever-expanding universe, transforming the performance space into a constellation of stars and human bodies in various states of formation and explosion. Inspired by astrophotography, string theory, interconnectivity and meditations on space and time.

The new dance work conceived and directed by Valerie Green, weaves together a visual, physical and emotional translation of the cosmos. The work features 6 Dance Entropy company members and live music by Mark Katsounis, Joseph Johnson, and Luigi Gennaro.

Learn more at www.DanceEntropy.org