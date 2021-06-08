Dance Church Returns To Live Format & Goes On Tour In Partnership With Nordstrom

Dance Church, the wildly-popular dance-focused movement class founded by director and choreographer Kate Wallich, began in 2010 as a way to offer a joyful and inclusive approach to fitness-through dance.

With carefully curated playlists and professional dancers driving the experience, the community-driven format of entertainment exercise was created and took off. In response to COVID-19 and the subsequent lockdown that left many in search of new ways to exercise, let out pent up energy, and experience the freedom often reserved for the dance floor, Dance Church launched DC Go, a livestream alternative to their in-person classes.

Since then, the Dance Church movement has grown exponentially, reached a massive audience and has brought joy-and the signature Dance Church Glow-to living room dancers all over the world.

As we near the end of the lockdown, which found Dance Church pivoting to the online space, the company is excited to announce a return to the live format for the first time since early 2020. In partnership with Nordstrom, Dance Church Live will tour throughout major U.S. cities. The first pop-up class was earlier this month in Los Angeles, and live classes will continue in Chicago on June 12th in Maggie Dailey, Seattle on July 10th in Seattle Center, and in New York City on August 7th. Secure your spot now HERE.

"Dance Church is all about bringing people together through the joy and release of dance - on the internet and in real life," says Kate. "When we brought Dance Church online during the pandemic, it was so powerful to see how the community came together and how it could be such a source of hope and connectedness for so many people during such a hard time. Now that the world is re-opening and people are getting to have experiences in person again, it's truly been emotional to be able to reconnect with everyone physically and provide the space for people to feel support from the community in a live setting. And what's really cool is that we've gotten to meet people in person who learned about us through Dance Church Go. We're excited to partner with Zella and Nordstrom for a summer of Pop-Up classes across the country and for those who want to join from home, we have special featured Zella X Dance Church classes on Dance Church Go."

Find Dance Church here.