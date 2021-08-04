DBDT Kicks Off 45th Anniversary at Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival This Week

Dallas Black Dance Theatre kicks off its 45th Anniversary season this week at the Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival in the Berkshires (Becket, MA). Dallas Black Dance Theatre performs August 4-8, 2021, on the Henry J. Leir Outdoor Stage. The performance will be available on-demand from August 19 - September 2, 2021.

Jacob's Pillow commissioned Dallas Black Dance Theatre to perform a new work as the inaugural recipient of the Joan B. Hunter New Work Commission. The world premiere of LIKE WATER is choreographed by Darrell Grand Moultrie, who is celebrated for his work with Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre, American Ballet Theatre, and Dance Theatre of Harlem.

Grand Moultrie explains, "This work is created in celebration of our resilience. We've been through a lot, but we still take flight. We celebrate the ground we stand on and each second we're here. LIKE WATER, we can't survive without love, compassion, and human connection."

Night Run choreographed by Christopher L. Huggins combines modern dance and ballet while exploring the transformation of social interactions when night falls and time seems to become an illusion.

Dallas Black Dance Theatre also performs Face what's facing you! by DBDT veteran dancer Claude Alexander III. The work is an honest, soul-stirring exploration of what it means to face life's many challenges.

"The invitation to perform at the legendary Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival is an extraordinary honor," said Dallas Black Dance Theatre Artistic Director Melissa M. Young. "This opportunity will seal our place in the roots of American Modern Dance history, as well as amplify the work we do as a Black dance company in America in front of a global audience."

On Sunday, August 8, 2021, at 10 am, the company led by DBDT dancer Hana Delong will teach a workshop on Horton-based modern dance under the Great Lawn Tent.

DBDT Artistic Director Melissa M. Young and dancers will participate in an on-site PillowTalk moderated by a Pillow Scholar at 3:30 pm on Sunday. The event is free and open to the public with advanced registration. PillowTalk will be held in Blake's Barn.

For on-site tickets or details to watch on-demand online, visit www.jacobspillow.org.