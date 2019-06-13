Collide Theatre Presents A New Dance-Theatre Version Of Kafka's METAMORPHOSIS

A contemporary dance-theatre adaptation of Kafka's classic parable, Collide's new Metamorphosis is not a piece about a man turning into an insect but a family not accepting their child for who they are.

After our sold-out TROY in November, Collide Theatre proudly presented a new dance- theatre piece that premiered at A Piece of the Continent Festival in London's West End at the Tristan Bates Theatre.

The show is about an individual's deep-rooted need to be accepted for who they are. It is a piece about being young and being made to feel alien by the people closest to you.

Adapted from Kafka's parable, director Emily Louizou presented a bold new take on the story of Gregor Samsa, a beloved son who overnight turns into a hated freak and a family who does not accept their child for who he is.

The creative team behind Collide Theatre David Denyer, choreographer Ioli Filippakopoulou, and designer Ioana Curelea, led by Emily Louizou revealed a powerful and contemporary story about tolerance, inclusion and the importance of acceptance within families and communities.

Presented as part of the Piece of the Continent Festival in association with VOILA ! Europe and The Actors Centre at The Tristan Bates Theatre in London's West End in April 2019.

Supported using public funding from the Arts Council England.

Find out more and book tickets here: www.newdiorama.com/whats-on/metamorphosis



