Co.ERASGA Present World Premiere Of Offering UPDATE

How do our bodies relate, move and dance at this critical time of pandemic adversity?

In honour and celebration of Co.ERASGA's 20th anniversary season, the company presents Offering, created by acclaimed choreographer and Artistic Director Alvin Erasga Tolentino.

This collection of solo works, performed by 6 of Vancouver's finest and diverse dancers, aspires to honour the living practice of Dance and Dancing and the challenges of keeping this art-form alive during this extraordinary time of the pandemic crisis and isolation.

In this new creation, Tolentino asks each dancer to explore movement as a form of devotion and prayer allowing the dance to transcend luminous energy. Each work individually and together as full-evening presentation, Offering becomes a performance ritual, evoking a spiritual reach for a universal interconnect, awareness, and healing for the world.

Co.ERASGA's 20th milestone season faces a challenging and unprecedented time of being in the middle of a pandemic, however our intention is to keep dance alive over the past two decades, along with all of our artists, arts partners and audiences, we dance with gratitude, building and sharing together. More than ever, we rise to the gift and healing power of dance!

Founded by choreographer and dancer Alvin Erasga Tolentino in 2000, Co.ERASGA has a distinguished international reputation with its vision of hybrid dance, diversity and collaborations with other artistic practices and multimedia.

At the heart of Co.ERASGA is Artistic Director Alvin Erasga Tolentino, a Filipino-Canadian artist of remarkable commitment, talent and energy, whose diverse cultural background and heritage has been a driving force for much of the company's work. In addressing themes that reflect Tolentino's individuality, global awareness and ethnicity, Co.ERASGA exposes and explores issues of cultural identity, gender, hybridity, and community engagements and promotes cross-cultural dialogue.

Celebrating its 20th season, Co.ERASGA has created critically acclaimed contemporary dance productions that have toured to Asia, Europe, South America and Canada to over 60 different cities in the last decade: Full-length works that have included; SOLA, BATO/Stone, MINORI, Volt, She Said, Field, OrienTik/ Portrait, BODYGlass, PARADISE/Paradis, ADAMEVE/Man-Woman, Shadow Machine, EXpose, Unwrapping Culture, Collected, Traces and Still Here and most recently Passages of Rhythms.

For more information visit http://companyerasgadance.ca/.

