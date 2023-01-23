Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

History-making dancer Chun Wai Chan to Star in the Upcoming Short Film NEVER FADE AWAY

Written by pianist Donna Weng Friedman, NEVER FADE AWAY is the true story about how a radio and a waltz changed her father's life

Jan. 23, 2023  
Chun Wai Chan, the first principal dancer of Chinese descent in the 74-year history of New York City Ballet, will be featured in the upcoming short film, Never Fade Away, written and produced by pianist Donna Weng Friedman.

Never Fade Away is the true story of a young Chinese immigrant who came to this country in the 1940's with nothing but his hopes and dreams, and how a radio and a waltz changed his life. It is a story told through narration, music, and dance, and has already touched the hearts of audiences throughout the Tri-State area in live performances as part of Heritage and Harmony concerts.

Donna Weng Friedman created Heritage and Harmony programs to promote understanding and tolerance among people of all backgrounds by bringing them together through stories, music & dance. The story told in Never Fade Away is particularly close to her heart, because it is about her father, Sin-Tzu Weng.

Weng Friedman recalls, "My father and I were very close. We had so many wonderful times together. But it wasn't until one very special summer evening when I was 12 years old that my dad told me his story, and what an emotionally eye-opening experience that was for both of us. I am truly grateful to be able to honor my parents' memory by sharing this story in such a personal and uniquely beautiful way."

Weng Friedman enthuses, "I am over the moon that the incomparable dance artist Chun Wai Chan will portray my father as a young man in Never Fade Away and dance a riveting pas de deux -choreographed exquisitely by Ariel Grossman- with the wonderfully talented ballerina Xiaoxiao Cao."

Weng Friedman is thrilled to be working together with the award-winning cinematographer Melissa Wu and adds that film production will begin sometime early February, and continue through March, with a targeted release in May to celebrate AAPI Heritage Month.

For more information visit: https://www.donnawengfriedman.com/



