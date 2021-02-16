Charles Jude Leads Judges For Kozlova International Ballet Competition

The 2021 Valentina Kozlova International Ballet Competition will take place on line, March 8-19. More than 100 dancers from around the world will dance for medals, scholarships to international schools, company contracts, and other awards before distinguished juries.

The dancers will perform live and in their own time zones, in Asia, North America, South America, Eastern Europe, South Africa, and Australia. For each time zone, there will be a different panel of judges, all under Charles Jude, former etoile of the Paris Opera Ballet.

The Competition will culminate with a Grand Gala on March 19th, featuring medalists from past years, now shining with major companies around the world.

Judges: