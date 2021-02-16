Charles Jude Leads Judges For Kozlova International Ballet Competition
The 2021 Valentina Kozlova International Ballet Competition will take place on line, March 8-19.
The 2021 Valentina Kozlova International Ballet Competition will take place on line, March 8-19. More than 100 dancers from around the world will dance for medals, scholarships to international schools, company contracts, and other awards before distinguished juries.
The dancers will perform live and in their own time zones, in Asia, North America, South America, Eastern Europe, South Africa, and Australia. For each time zone, there will be a different panel of judges, all under Charles Jude, former etoile of the Paris Opera Ballet.
The Competition will culminate with a Grand Gala on March 19th, featuring medalists from past years, now shining with major companies around the world.
Judges:
- CHARLES JUDE, (France), President of the Jury, former etoile Paris Opera Ballet, former director Ballet de l'Opera de Bordeaux, trustee for Nureyev and Lifar Foundations
- NINA ANANIASHVILI (Georgia), internationally renowned ballerina, Artistic Director of State Ballet of Georgia
- PATRICIA AULESTIA DE ALBA (Mexico), former principal dancer, founder/director of Ballet Nacional Ecuatoriano
- DIRK BADENHORST (South Africa), Director of South African International Ballet Competition and the Manzi Ballet
- JAN BROECKX (Germany), Director of Ballet Academy of Munich University of Music and Theater
- NINA BUISSON (France), international choreographer and dance educator
- DIANA BYER (USA), Founder/Director New York Theater Ballet
- MARTIN FREDMANN (USA), CEO of Academy of Colorado Ballet, Denver
- OLGA GUARDIA DE SMOAK (Panama), President of New Orleans International Ballet Conference
- MAXIMILIANO GUERRA (Argentina), Director of Ballet Arts Dance Company, Buenos Aires
- ELISABETTA HERTEL (Italy), teacher at Accademia Internazionale Coreotica, Florence Italy
- MI SOOK JEON (South Korea), international dance educator and choreographer
- REGINA KAUPUZA (Latvia), Artistic Director of Riga Choreography School
- SUN HEE KIM (South Korea), Dean, Korea National University of Arts School of Dance
- KONSTANTIN KOSTIJUKOV (Serbia), Manager of National Theatre in Belgrade
- AIVARS LEIMANIS (Latvia), Artistic Director of Latvian National Ballet Company
- ANDRIS LIEPA (Russian Federation), former principal dancer Bolshoi Ballet, guest with ABT and NYCB and others
- OLIVER MATZ (Switzerland), teacher/lecturer in Switzerland
- PAUL McRAE (USA), Assistant Director of New Jersey Ballet
- CHRISTOPHER MOORE (England), Artistic Director of Ballet Theatre UK, London
- VICTORIA MORGAN (USA), Artistic Director and CEO, Cincinnati Ballet
- BRENDA NEVILLE (USA), Artistic Director of Neville Dance Theatre
- MIKKO NISSINEN (Finland), Artistic Director, Boston Ballet
- RADENKO PAVLOVICH (USA), Artistic Director, Columbia Classical Ballet
- MELANIE PERSON (USA), Co-Director of Ailey School, NYC
- MICHAEL PINK (USA), Artistic Director of Milwaukee Ballet
- RICARDO SCHEIR (Brazil), Director of Pavilhao D Centro de Artes, Sao Paulo
- SERGEI SOLOVIEV (Russia), Teacher, Conservatoire National Superieur de Musique et de Danse
- GARRY TRINDER (New Zealand), Director of New Zealand School of dance
- NIKOLAI TSISKARIDZE (Russia), Rector of Vaganova Ballet Academy, St. Petersburg
- SEPTIME WEBRE (Hong Kong), Artistic Director, Hong Kong Ballet