Catherine Gallant Dance Postponed Until Feburary 2021

Catherine Gallant Dance, scheduled to appear April 2, 3 & 4 at St. Mark's Church, has been rescheduled for February 2021.

Created by Catherine Gallant in collaboration with the dancers: Abra Cohen, Erica Lessner, Charlotte Hendrickson, Cecly Placenti, Kelli Chapman, Megan Minturn, Halley Gerstel, Catherine Gallant.

The organization was, in fact, closer to a prison or workhouse to which most women and girls were brought against their wills. A young woman could be locked up for years for an "offense" such as dancing in public or walking alone at night. Gallant seeks to mine the feelings of vulnerability and powerlessness as they relate to the present in the drive for social freedoms and equity.





