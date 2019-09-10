CUNY Dance Initiative And Kinesis Project Dance Theatre Present BREATHING WITH STRANGERS

The CUNY Dance Initiative and Kinesis Project dance theatre will present the site-specific dance performance Breathing with Strangers on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 2pm and 4pm, at Snug Harbor Cultural Center & Botanical Garden, 1000 Richmond Terrace, Staten Island, NY 10301. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at snug-harbor.org/pass/.

Melissa Riker/Kinesis Project dance theatre's newest large-scale, outdoor performance, Breathing with Strangers, is a ragged, sweeping and surprising love-song to New York City. Dancers appear and disappear as the choreography twists around and within the levels, buildings, and hillsides of Snug Harbor's Shinbone Alley. This project invites the audience to witness, interact, and follow the performance -- and consider how generous moments between strangers can occur.

Kinesis Project dance theatre is led by New York City-based choreographer Melissa Riker, who emerged as a strong performance and creative voice in the dance and circus worlds during the 1990's. Through Kinesis Project, Riker is democratizing dance by placing large-scale dance theatre in public spaces. Kinesis Project often works with urban renewal organizations such as HighLine Network members, Friends of Waterfront Seattle, or institutions like the South Street Seaport or Queens Botanical Garden.

Kinesis Project's performance is the culmination of a residency at Snug Harbor Cultural Center & Botanical Garden in partnership with the CUNY Dance Initiative and the College of Staten Island.

"This season's PASS performances at Snug Harbor explore the depths of time, memory, and ritual, opening up exciting spatial and sonic possibilities through movement and performance. Kinesis Project dance theatre, led by CUNY Dance Initiative artist-in-residence Melissa Riker, activates the richness of our historic campus by staging a site-specific performance in Shinbone Alley," said Melissa West, Vice President of Curation, Visual & Performing Arts at Snug Harbor Cultural Center & Botanical Garden.

Breathing with Strangers is made possible in part with funding from the Upper Manhattan Empowerment Zone Development Corporation and administered by LMCC.

For more information, visit www.kinesisproject.com.





Related Articles View More Dance Stories

More Hot Stories For You