CRYSTAL – Cirque Du Soleil's First-Ever Acrobatic Performance On Ice Returns To The Chicagoland Area, March 22-24

Cirque du Soleil's CRYSTAL – a one-of-a-kind production that brings the circus arts to the ice for the very first time, returns to NOW Arena (5333 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates) from March 22-24, 2024.

With seven jaw-dropping traditional circus acts all thrillingly adapted for Cirque du Soleil's first foray into a brand new creative territory – the ice – CRYSTAL takes audiences on an unforgettable journey into the vivid and whimsical world of imagination.

Since 2017, CRYSTAL has dazzled more than 1.9 million people in over 135 cities worldwide, blending the art of skating with adrenaline-inducing acrobatics and aerial feats.

Artistic Director Crystal Manich says, “CRYSTAL is a universal story about finding one's true voice through a journey of discovery. Anyone of any age will connect to the show and our protagonist's breakthrough experience. I am especially excited for CRYSTAL to contribute to the strong arts and culture found in the Chicago area."

General tickets are on-sale as of today. Tickets are available for purchase online at Click Here.

Created by Shana Carroll and Sebastien Soldevila, CRYSTAL takes audiences on an exhilarating journey of self-discovery full of whimsy and wonder. Feel your adrenaline soar as you dive into a world of playful imagination with the show's protagonist, Crystal, as she learns to see things differently and become whom she was always destined to be: herself.

Using larger than life visual projections on ice (a Cirque du Soleil first) and a soundtrack that seamlessly blends popular music with the signature sound of Cirque du Soleil, CRYSTAL transports audiences on an unforgettable visual and auditory experience full of magic and wonder.

The show is suitable for all ages.