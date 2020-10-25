COCO Dance Festival Moves Online For 2020

​The festival takes place October 24 -25, streaming on Facebook via WACK 90.1FM Radio.

The world has seen sweeping changes in 2020 and the Contemporary Choreographers' Collective still wanted to provide a platform for dance artists to respond to all that's happening. We pivoted to an online festival on October 24 and 25 and encouraged dance artists to explore the rich intersection of the moving body and the moving image.

This year is also different because we're looking at an overarching festival theme: ALIEN. As a world, we've had so many stranger-than-fiction moments in just a few months - an unknown (alien) virus; the worldwide struggle against the alienating scourge of systemic racism; a future that feels alien and unknown to us, and, given the recent increase in media attention to extra-terrestrial theories, we can't rule out a near future that includes aliens from another part of the universe. So it's with a new sense of resilience, inventiveness and bravery that we step into COCO Dance Festival 2020.

This year's theme is Alien.

As a world, we've had so many stranger-than-fiction moments in just a few months - an unknown (alien) virus; the worldwide struggle against the alienating scourge of systemic racism; a future that feels alien and unknown to us, and, given the recent increase in media attention to extra-terrestrial theories, we can't rule out a near future that includes visitors from another part of the universe. So it's with a new sense of resilience, inventiveness and bravery that we step into COCO Dance Festival 2020 with an overarching festival theme: "ALIEN" - in all its forms.



​The festival takes place October 24 -25, streaming on Facebook via WACK 90.1FM Radio.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You