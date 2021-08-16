CINDERELLA Ballet To Bring Beloved Story To Life On Hershey Theatre Stage

The State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine will bring "Cinderella" to the Hershey Theatre stage on Friday, November 19 at 7 p.m.

The State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine returns to the United States to present their captivating two-act performance of "Cinderella," one of the most beloved stories of all time. With no fewer than 55 of Ukraines finest performers, this esteemed ensemble has performed to the delight of audiences worldwide.

Set to Sergei Prokofiev's music with Vladimir Vasiliev's choreography, this full-scale production follows the beautiful maiden's story as she seeks her handsome Prince Charming. With the help of a little magic, she discovers that dreams really can come true. Featuring graceful dancers, enchanting music, and beautiful costumes, this classic fairy tale is a treat the whole family will enjoy!

