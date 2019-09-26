Bruno Beltrão and Grupo de Rua Make BAM Debut with the New York Premiere of INOAH

Brazilian choreographer Bruno Beltrão and his dynamic street troupe Grupo de Rua establish a relationship between the inner and outer world, tackling issues of dialogue, conflict, coexistence, and collectivity in their latest work Inoah. In its New York premiere, Beltrão brings his acclaimed piece to BAM's Next Wave-the first season under Artistic Director David Binder, in which all artists are making BAM debuts. Inoah makes its New York premiere at BAM Howard Gilman Opera House from Oct 31--Nov 2.



In Inoah, ten dancers explore urban life at the interface between encounter and confrontation, aggression and exuberance, animosity, bondedness, and common ground. The dancers occupy the mostly dark space with whirling movements, fast kicks, high jumps, and somersaults. With pure physical presence and virtuosity, Grupo de Rua unleashes a fascinating choreographic composition that vies rise to images and atmospheres full of pulsating energy and vibrant excitement. Named for a city in Brazil, Inoah is a call for freedom of movement and a creative indictment against its restriction.



Bruno Beltrão counts among the most important movers for artistic development in street and contemporary dance. He designs complex, highly energetic, and stringent choreographies on topics such as communality, media, and globalization. Renowned for his dance-based deconstruction of hip-hop, he questions established, masculine-dominated structures of movement and combines them with elements of contemporary dance to create his very own, analytic and nevertheless highly physical style. His "street crew" Grupo de Rua, founded in the Brazilian city of Niterói near Rio de Janeiro in 1996, comprises performers from different styles of street dance. With Beltrão leading as artistic director, the group has developed a physical language exuding strength and a palpable sense of danger. Their pieces are primarily characterized by a mixture of Beltrão?s unique sensibility, and exquisite movements that demonstrate the dancers' highly advanced technical skills.

