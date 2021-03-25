Broadway's Lawrence Leritz Joins ONE HOUR SERIES

Lawrence Leritz joins the free livestream event "One-Hour Series" - to be streamed live on Facebook and YouTube on Monday, March 29 at 7pm EST.

Learn what it's like to be a dancer on Broadway versus ballet versus opera. Hear about Lawrence's journey as an actor/dancer/choreographer. Learn what it takes to make it as a dancer on Broadway, in major opera houses and in ballet. Get tips on transitioning from ballet into musical theatre and opera.

The event is targeted towards professional dancers, but with loads of tips for beginner dancers and actors who dance.

Hosted by the American Idol Golden Ticket winner and actress, Julia Gorban

Everyone will have an opportunity to ask Lawrence questions during our live Q&A section. If you are unable to tune in live and would like to watch later, you can also send questions in advance to Julia Gorban.



LAWRENCE LERITZ began his career as a internationally acclaimed dancer working with George Balanchine, Jerome Robbins, Alvin Ailey, Robert Joffrey, Ruth Page, John Neumeier, Tommy Tune and Sir Frederick Ashton, working with such companies as Hamburg Ballet, Joffrey Ballet, Chicago Ballet, Israel's Bat Dor Dance Company, Paris Opera and as guest artist throughout the world, including Placido Domingo's Los Angeles Music Center Opera.