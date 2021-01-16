Broadway's Chip Abbott Releases Dance Narrative 'TRIGGERED' Addressing Cyberbullying

With the recent Broadway and theatre extended shut down, theatre artists are turning to social platforms to continue to create art, fueling their souls while utilizing a multitude of social platforms everyday. With theatre not projected to return until Fall of 2021, social media has become a necessity. Daily usage has spiked from 8 hours and 41 minutes in 2018 to 13 hours and 28 minutes in 2020 (Eyesafe)

Broadway's Chip Abbott teams up with 10x10 Studios' filmmaker Carlos Bido and The Alchemist Company to put forth a short dance narrative regarding the staggering effect of cyberbullying communicated through screens. 'Triggered' has an underlying message about social media integrity, holding users responsible for their words, and how user's language requires personal accountability. Technology and social media have consumed generations over the years, and are now becoming even more prevalent due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Teachers have reported that their main concern is children's wellbeing due to cyberbullying, according to a Google Study. Through Abbott's athletic choreography, "Triggered" highlights how social media and smartphones are used to tear others down, and addresses the complications that come as our waking lives coincide with our social media platforms. Accountability for our behavior online is imperative. According to Unicef, "one in three young people in 30 countries said they have been a victim of online bullying."

Filmed pre-covid, Abbott directed and choreographed a dance narrative that brings forth an important lesson in combining the human experience with real responsibility within our social platforms.

ABOUT Carlos Bido

(Producer/Director of Photography)filmmaker and owner of 10X10 Studios, a production company specializing in producing commercials, brand content and docu-series from concept through post production. @10x10studios www.10x10studios.com

ABOUT Joey d'Alelio (Graphic Designer)



Creator of the Alchemist Company. Joey the Alchemist & Tony d’Alelio’s web series DAYDREAM is available on Instagram TV @Daydream.IGTV Catch up on Season 1 before the series finale airs! DAYDREAM dances through New York City, featuring original music by Penny Wild, Skipper, Mullinator, Tony d’Alelio, & Initial Talk.

Director: Chip Abbott

Choreographer: Chip Abbott

Producer: 10x10 Studios, Carlos Bido

Director of Photography: Carlos Bido

Graphic Design: The Alchemist Company, Joey d’Alelio

Creative Consultant: Tony d’Alelio

Assistant Camera: Krishna Yalla



BTS Photography: Rubi Rose

Dancers:

Lili Froehlich, Tony d’Alelio, Georgia Monroe, Joey d’Alelio, Gina Daugherty, Michael Santomassimo, Ashley Talluto, Croix Dilenno, Morgan Gillott