BroadStage Presents NAT GEO LIVE: MESOAMERICA ILLUMINATED, October 6-7

The first in the National Geographic Live speakers series will be Mesoamerica Illuminated with art historian and microarchaeologist Dr. Diana Magaloni-Kerpel. This event is presented by BroadStage at The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage on Thursday, October 6 and Friday, October 7 at 7:30pm at the Santa Monica Performing Arts Center.
Discover how the iconic Olmec heads of Mexico were created, explore the true meaning behind the imposing Teotihuacan pyramids, and get a peek into the culture and daily life in the Mayan city of Chichén-Itzá. Art historian and microarcheologist Dr. Diana Magaloni-Kerpel uncovers millennia-old murals and sculptures throughout Mexico and Central America-then studies them to understand what their colors, textures, and techniques reveal about these ancient cultures. Join her as she brings ancient Mesoamerican civilizations to life in a way you've never seen before.
Tickets starting at $50 are available at BroadStage.org or by calling 310.434.3200, or visiting the box office at 1310 11th St. Santa Monica CA 90401, beginning two hours prior to performance.
Dr. Diana Magaloni-Kerpel is a renowned art historian, author, curator, and conservator. She is currently Deputy Director, Program Director of the Art of the Ancient Americas (2014-2021), and the Conservation Center Director at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (2019-2021). She holds a Ph.D. in Art History from Yale University, an M.A. in Art History from the Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México (UNAM), and a B.A. in Conservation from the Instituto Nacional de Antropología e Historia (INAH). She was Director of the Museo Nacional de Antropología in Mexico City (2009-13), and researcher and professor at UNAM (1991-2014).
National Geographic Live brings to life the remarkable stories of National Geographic Explorers through in-person live events. Its broad roster of speakers, including renowned photographers, scientists, filmmakers, and adventurers, shares their behind-the-scenes stories from the front lines of exploration-alongside unforgettable imagery and gripping footage-with audiences in performing arts centers throughout North America and abroad. National Geographic Live film concerts invite audiences on a stirring musical journey to experience iconic National Geographic footage accompanied by the emotional performance of a live symphony orchestra. National Geographic Live is a part of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products-a segment of The Walt Disney Company. For more information on National Geographic Live, visit NatGeoLive.com.