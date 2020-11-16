Bring Home The Magic of Shumka's NUTCRACKER This Holiday Season

Available for purchase until January 15, 2021 only!

For the first time ever, the Ukrainian Shumka Dancers has released the magic of Shumka's Nutcracker on video for convenient downloads to your collection of holiday favourites.

Featuring Shumka and guests from the Kyiv Ballet - National Opera of Ukraine, the famed Virsky Ukrainian Folk Dance Ensemble, the former Cite Ballet, Viter Ukrainian Folk Choir, and the Shumka School of Dance, this rendition of the Christmas classic promises the elegance of classical ballet blended with the power and grace of Ukrainian character dance.

Enhanced with Ukrainian Christmas traditions including choral carols, this luxurious production features additional music by Ukrainian composer Yuri Shevchenko, sets and costumes by the National Opera of Ukraine's Maria Levitska, and choreographic direction from Kyiv Ballet's Viktor Lytvynov. Additional choreography by Shumka's John Pichlyk and Cite Ballet's Jorden Morris. Creative Producer, Michael Sulyma of Sulyma Productions Inc.

Colin Maclean said "Shumka's Nutcracker is a stunning take on a timeless classic." The Edmonton Journal called Shumka's production, "the perfect first Nutcracker. A powerful and beautiful thing to behold."

The video, shot and edited by Les Sereda and his team at Blue Toque Productions Inc., is from the December 2017 performances of the production at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium in Edmonton and features a cast and crew of over 100. A $25 video download can be enjoyed this Christmas season and kept in your collection for years to come. Available for purchase at www.shumka.com until January 15, 2021 only!

Shumka means "whirlwind," a powerful display of artistry, energy and emotion through dance. Through their 60-year history, and after decades of performances near and far, the whirlwind has truly brought Ukrainian-Canadian heritage to the world and community together.

During the COVID pandemic, Shumka remains committed to doing everything they can to continue serving the community while supporting their dedicated dancers, instructors, and staff who are all part of preserving the Shumka legacy. From regular online rehearsals involving 50 dancers in homes around the Edmonton area, to video dance instruction custom-made for each Shumka School dance class; from complimentary access to videos of past Shumka productions and their online dance workshops, to their fully-attended Summer Dance Camps in-studio in August, Shumka is adapting their programming to the unique situation of today.

Shumka has temporarily postponed its Spring 2020 Shumka 60 On Tour dates until Fall 2021.

View More Dance Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You