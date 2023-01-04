​​​​​​​Brian Webb Dance Company Presents SOURCE AMNESIA

Brian Webb Dance Company (BWDC) welcomes the second half of their season with a new work by Joshua Beamish/MOVETHECOMPANY. SOURCE AMNESIA, a timely exploration of false memory and the fragility of truth, will be performed on January 20 & 21 at the Timms Centre for the Arts at 8 pm.

Born out of choreographer Joshua Beamish's fascination with memory confusion and manipulation, this 70-minute work will explore pertinent and critical themes of misinformation, fake news, memory loss, and truth in a production perfectly poised for this moment in history.



"I am thrilled to bring together such a talented group of dance artists from Vancouver to collaborate on this production, which closely reflects the current issues we're all grappling with," says Beamish. "Misinformation is something that has become personal to us all. With social media, news has the ability to spread like wildfire, in real-time. While we're quick to share and comment, we often don't stop to think about factual accuracy. Source Amnesia is a thoughtful physical exploration of memory distrust and how we parse and absorb source information before turning it into something else, be it untruths, a manipulated truth - or even fake news."

Originally from Edmonton, Joshua Beamish founded MOVETHECOMPANY in 2005. It quickly emerged as one of Western Canada's most prolific dance companies. The company has performed at venues like London's The Place, Cape Town's Baxter Dance Festival, Montreal's Tangente, Usine C and Studio 303, the American Dance Institute in DC, Singapore's Odyssey Dance Theatre, the International Ballet Festival in Miami, and the Quinzena de Danca Festival in Portugal.

At home, the company has been presented by the Made in BC: Dance On Tour Program, The Dance Centre, the Vancouver International Dance Festival, Dancing on the Edge, the Chutzpah Festival and others.

Tickets for all performances are $25 (student/senior), $40 (general admission) and are on sale now at BWDC.ca.