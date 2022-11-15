Blakeley White-McGuire and Daniel Fetecua Soto Come to Westbeth This Weekend
Performances run Friday & Saturday, November 18 & 19.
THE TONGUE OF THE FLAME, the bold and raw dance/theater duet, conceived, co-choreographed, and performed by internationally acclaimed dancers DANIEL FETECUA SOTO and BLAKELEY WHITE-McGUIRE returns for performances November 18 & 19 at the Westbeth Studio Theater. The artists are happy to announce that the duet will be danced for the first time to original music created by Colombian composer PABLO MAYOR.
THE TONGUE OF THE FLAME ï»¿is a project of C.A.V.E.S., a dance theater laboratory formed in 2021 by Daniel Fetecua Soto and Blakeley White-McGuire through which the artists are committed to: Compassion in Art making, Vulnerability in collaboration, Emotion in creating, and Sensuality in the performance of all of their dance and community collaborations.ï»¿ Building on their careers with the iconic modern dance companies of Martha Graham and JosÃ© LimÃ³n, the artists transcend genre in this 40 minute piece which explicitly explores control, submission and care.
The work, which includes nudity, premiered during the lockdown in New York, followed by a tour to Medellin, Colombia before returning to New York for this final iteration with original music.
The original music by Pablo Mayor, created for the third iteration of The Tongue of the Flame, is made possible through a generous commissioning grant by The O'Donnell-Green Music and Dance Foundation as well as production and space grants from ID Studio Theater.
