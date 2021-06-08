Black Dance Stories Celebrates One Year Anniversary, June 2021

Black Dance Stories celebrates its one-year anniversary by paying homage to women who have fought for and championed Black dance on stage-as an artist, presenter, or both. The dance series will bring together premier performing arts presenters and founding members of the International Association of Blacks in Dance (IABD).



Each evening will feature a pair of change agents-presenter and IABD founder; women who use their art and influence to honor the Black dance experience. June guests include Laura Greer & Ann Williams (Jun 10), Linda Walton & Debbie Blunden Diggs (Jun 17), and Danni Gee & Lula Washington (Jun 24). And on July 1 the incomparable Mikki Shepard and Joan Myers Brown will toast to the end of the Black Dance Stories second season.



"We are so proud to celebrate this one-year milestone with the wonderful support from our BDS community," said Charmaine Warren, Founder, and Co-Creator of Black Dance Stories. "This summer, we will take a hiatus from presenting live episodes. The BDS family will continue to champion the Black dance community and find new iterations to fulfill our commitment to support, uphold, highlight, and celebrate Black creatives. This is one action-we will stay involved."



Additional June guests include arts leader and visionary Colleen Jennings-Roggensack and dance icon, activist, and artmaker Cleo Parker Robinson who shared space with the Black Dance Stories community on June 3. In the episode, Ms. Jennings-Roggensack lists the 3 Sacred Texts and reveals how they have informed her illustrious career. And Ms. Robinson talks about growing up in Jim Crow south and staying connected to the ancestors. View the June 3rd episode here.



Conceived and co-created by performer, producer, and dance writer Charmaine Warren, the discussion series showcases and initiates conversations with Black creatives that explore social, historical, and personal issues and highlight the African Diaspora's humanity in the mysterious and celebrated dance world. Since its launch in June 2020, Black Dance Stories has produced more than 40 episodes featuring more than 80 of the most decorated Black dancers, choreographers, movement artists, and creatives who use their work to raise societal issues and strengthen their community. Black Dance Stories is presented in association with 651 ARTS. The series streams live on YouTube Thursdays at 6 pm EST.



For more information, visit Black Dance Stories website for more information www.blackdancestories.org.