Baryshnikov Arts Center Will Stream INTERFACE Today

Baryshnikov Arts Center continues its weekly series of videos from its archive of performances with Interface today at 5pm.

Interface features choreography by Rashaun Mitchell in collaboration with the performers. The show is performed by Silas Riener, Melissa Toogood, Cori Kresge, and Rashaun Mitchell.

Visual Design by Fraser Taylor, Davison Scandrett, and Rashaun Mitchell

Original Music by Thomas Arsenault (Mas Ysa)

Video by Nicholas O'Brien

Lighting Design by Davison Scandrett

Textiles and Prints by Fraser Taylor

Costumes by Mary Jo Mecca

The performance originally took place at the Howard Gilman Performance Space on March 15, 2013.

Learn more at bacnyc.org/performances/performance/playbac.





