Ballet Tech KIDS DANCE returns home to The Joyce for six performances of Feld classics, June 6 to 9. Sixty-three whiz-kids, ages 11 to 18, will take the stage with four Feld favorites: Hello Fancy, KYDZNY, Joggers and A Stair Dance.

www.ballettech.org

ELIOT FELD was born in Brooklyn NY and studied dance at the School of American Ballet, New Dance Group, High School of Performing Arts, and with Richard Thomas. At age eleven he danced with the New York City Ballet as the "Child Prince" in Balanchine's original production of The Nutcracker as well as with the companies of Donald McKayle, Pearl Lang, Sophie Maslow and Mary Anthony.

At sixteen he joined the Broadway cast of West Side Story and appeared as Baby John in the movie version. He later danced again on Broadway in I Can Get It for You Wholesale and Fiddler on the Roof. Mr. Feld danced in Atttymerican Ballet Theatre, American Ballet Company and Feld Ballets/NY. He has choreographed 149 ballets since 1967, creating dances for American Ballet Theatre, American Ballet Company, Royal Danish Ballet, Joffrey Ballet, John Curry Skating Company, The Juilliard School, The National Ballet of Canada, Royal Swedish Ballet, Royal Winnipeg Ballet, London Festival Ballet, Boston Ballet, San Francisco Ballet, Atlanta Ballet, Richmond Ballet, New York City Opera, New York City Ballet, and Ballet Tech, among others.

Feld founded his tuition-free Ballet Tech in 1978 after observing a gaggle of giddy kids on the subway. He was struck by the realization that there must be an untold number of children with an inborn gift for dance who have little or no opportunity to receive training. Approximately 500 youngsters are initially selected; then the number invited to join Ballet Tech as full-time students is pared down to include the most gifted, and eager. For students in grades 4-8, Ballet Tech is a full service institution, integrating a comprehensive curriculum of academic courses provided by the Department of Education with intensive balletic and broad-based dance instruction, all under one roof - all completely tuition-free! Since 2014, some Ballet Tech high school age students attend the Professional Performing Arts School while continuing, indeed intensifying and expanding, their dance training at Ballet Tech.

Photo Credit: Christopher Duggan





