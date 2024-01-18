Ballet Kelowna To Present TURNING POINT This February

From Canadian choreographer Robert Stephen.

By: Jan. 18, 2024

POPULAR

From Canadian choreographer Robert Stephen comes the quirky and poignant world premiere of Mustard, adapted from Canadian playwright Kat Sandler's award-winning play about the exploits of an imaginary friend who overstays his welcome.

This lively adaptation is set to an original commissioned score by sound designer and Canadian composer Owen Belton. And from Ballet Kelowna's Artistic Director and CEO Simone Orlando is the world premiere of Delicate Fire, a contemporary exploration of mythology set to evocative music by celebrated Canadian composer Jocelyn Morlock, inspired by the works of Greek poet, Sappho.

The 2023/24 season is presented by the Thomas Alan Budd Foundation.

Tickets and information at Click Here.




